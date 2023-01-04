Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan Must Face Lawsuit by Ray-Ban Maker Over $272 Million Cybertheft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity. U.S. District Judge Lewis...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Economy Headed to 'New Plateau,' Amid Recession Fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many economists and some CEOs have...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Exports Fall for 4th Month in December, Decline Seen Extending Into Q1
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report
China Tells European Union to 'Objectively and Fairly' View Its COVID Situation
BEIJING (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China. EU government...
US News and World Report
Stellantis CEO Warns of More Auto Plant Closures
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis NV Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels. Automakers will risk losing pricing power as chip supplies recover, Tavares said at the CES...
US News and World Report
China's 'Great Migration' Kicks-Off Under Shadow of COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which...
US News and World Report
India Finds 11 Omicron Subvariants of COVID-19 in International Travellers
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 variants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday. Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the...
