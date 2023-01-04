Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Taiwan Exports Fall for 4th Month in December, Decline Seen Extending Into Q1
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last...
US News and World Report
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
US News and World Report
Oil Rises After U.S. Fuel Stocks Draw Down; Economic Concerns Loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose around 1% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
China, Philippines Agree to Handle Disputes Peacefully, Boost Cooperation
BEIJING/MANILA (Reuters) -China and the Philippines have agreed to set up a direct communications channel between their foreign ministries on the South China Sea to handle disputes peacefully, they said on Thursday. Their agreement, which contained 14 elements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation, comes as they...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Economy Headed to 'New Plateau,' Amid Recession Fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many economists and some CEOs have...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Kim Purges Ex-Foreign Minister, South Korean Lawmakers Say
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has purged a former foreign minister who played an instrumental role in his summits with former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018-19, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing intelligence officials. Ri Yong Ho has remained out of the public eye...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Residents Rush to Get Vaccinated Ahead of China Border Reopening
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have...
US News and World Report
China's 'Great Migration' Kicks-Off Under Shadow of COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which...
US News and World Report
Japan Minister Calls for New World Order to Counter Rise of Authoritarian Regimes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan's trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic inter-dependence had bolstered authoritarian regimes and the United States and like-minded democracies should counter them with a "new world order." "Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily," Japan's Minister of Economy,...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report
South Korea Police Find Chinese Man Missing After Being Sent to COVID Quarantine
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police found on Thursday a Chinese man who went missing after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, and said he would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law. The man's disappearance after testing positive for COVID...
US News and World Report
China Tells European Union to 'Objectively and Fairly' View Its COVID Situation
BEIJING (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China. EU government...
US News and World Report
U.S. Warship Sails Through Sensitive Taiwan Strait; China Angered
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which has riled China. In recent years, U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China, which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government.
US News and World Report
India Finds 11 Omicron Subvariants of COVID-19 in International Travellers
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 variants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday. Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the...
Comments / 0