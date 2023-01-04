ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes

MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

23 People, Places and Things to Watch in Birmingham in 2023

Birmingham has a number of tourist attractions, institutions, stories and people to share with the world. Some are annual events, some longstanding institutions and some dedicated for the year. Here are just a few to know if you are in Birmingham regardless of where you are from. The world has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Columnist Gwen DeRu: A Birmingham Institution

Gwen DeRu is a Birmingham institution. The founder and CEO of DeRu and Associates, where she provides services such as marketing, advertising, public relations, is a contributing columnist with The Birmingham Times Media Group—and in 2023 DeRu begins her third decade writing The Birmingham Times’ “People, Places, and Things” (PPT) column, which readers look forward to each week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline

It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
DogTime

Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car

If you need a reminder of why you should never leave your dog in the car, this story should drive the point home. An Alabama woman’s 2-year-old Cavapoo went missing after she left her in a vehicle while picking up an online order at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Cavapoo Vanishes in Plain Sight Lindsay Cochran, a […] The post Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car appeared first on DogTime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places, Things,

Don’t Miss…JUBILEE at Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club. **WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY at the Sidewalk Film Fest. **ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED at the Sidewalk Film Fest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
BESSEMER, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

2023 Contact Info for Birmingham-Area Officials; Agencies

Here’s a listing of dozens of city, county, state and federals officials and their contact info as well as agencies that represent residents throughout the metro area. https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349. 2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348. 3rd District – Valerie Abbott...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy