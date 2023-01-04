Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
Related
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes
MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
birminghamtimes.com
23 People, Places and Things to Watch in Birmingham in 2023
Birmingham has a number of tourist attractions, institutions, stories and people to share with the world. Some are annual events, some longstanding institutions and some dedicated for the year. Here are just a few to know if you are in Birmingham regardless of where you are from. The world has...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
How to get tickets to see Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle in Birmingham this month
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced their “Ego Death World Tour” will include a newly scheduled Birmingham show set for Jan. 25, 2023. This show will take place at Legacy Arena at the BJCC and start at 7:30 p.m. According to previous reports, the legendary comedians embarked...
birminghamtimes.com
Columnist Gwen DeRu: A Birmingham Institution
Gwen DeRu is a Birmingham institution. The founder and CEO of DeRu and Associates, where she provides services such as marketing, advertising, public relations, is a contributing columnist with The Birmingham Times Media Group—and in 2023 DeRu begins her third decade writing The Birmingham Times’ “People, Places, and Things” (PPT) column, which readers look forward to each week.
Bham Now
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline
It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car
If you need a reminder of why you should never leave your dog in the car, this story should drive the point home. An Alabama woman’s 2-year-old Cavapoo went missing after she left her in a vehicle while picking up an online order at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Cavapoo Vanishes in Plain Sight Lindsay Cochran, a […] The post Bring Back Birdie: Alabama Woman Searching For Lost Cavapoo Who Went Missing From Parked Car appeared first on DogTime.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
birminghamtimes.com
People, Places, Things,
Don’t Miss…JUBILEE at Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **COMEDIAN COCOA BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club. **WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY at the Sidewalk Film Fest. **ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED at the Sidewalk Film Fest.
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
wbrc.com
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
birminghamtimes.com
2023 Contact Info for Birmingham-Area Officials; Agencies
Here’s a listing of dozens of city, county, state and federals officials and their contact info as well as agencies that represent residents throughout the metro area. https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349. 2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348. 3rd District – Valerie Abbott...
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
Comments / 4