Glen Burkett
Glen E. Burkett, 48, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Northwest Health - La Porte. He was born April 17th, 1974, in Michigan City, Indiana. A lifelong resident of the area, Glen was an active member of the Special Olympics,. participating on both the bowling...
Lake Central Overwhelms Slicers in Conference Opener
A barrage of 3-pointers in the middle two quarters and a game-long stifling defense propelled Lake Central to a convincing 67-46 over La Porte Friday night at Lake Central. Lake Central defeated LP 65-48 a week ago in the championship game of the Steiner Homes La Porte Holiday Tournament. This made Friday’s game a rare back-to-back matchup for both teams.
La Porte a Heaven for Basketball Fans
(La Porte, IN) - A full slate of high caliber nationally televised basketball is on tap again for today and Saturday at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. La Lumiere is among the best high school teams in the nation competing in the NIBC Invitational televised by ESPN. The Lakers after winning Thursday play again on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Arrest in Restaurant Assaults
(La Porte, IN) - An attack in a downtown La Porte restaurant resulted in an arrest. Marlon Gladney, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Class A misdemeanor battery and other counts such as level 6 felony resisting law enforcement. Police responded Wednesday night to Mucho Mas in...
Charges in Butcher Knife Scare
(La Porte, IN) - A butcher knife was involved in a case resulting in criminal charges in La Porte. Jimmy Nicely, 40, was being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond. According to police, Nicely was inside a home in the 500 block of Talley Street on New Year’s Day. A man who checks on him on a regular basis came inside. Nicely, sitting on a couch got up, and went into the kitchen then returned with a butcher knife.
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
Library Makes Overdue Policy Change
(La Porte, IN) - Bookworm procrastinators, rejoice: The La Porte County Public Library is eliminating overdue fines. The new program goes into effect on Monday, January 9. Customers will only be charged for items they damage, lose, or never return. Library administrators say overdue fines and fees account for less...
