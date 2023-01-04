Read full article on original website
New information on bodies found, swept away in the Rockfish River
At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.
State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler
SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
Fatal crash in Nelson County
Virginia State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023 at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 655. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Rte. 655. As it was pulling across Route 29, it...
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
UVa Health and Virginia Master Naturalists release free downloadable state poisonous critters book
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health has put out a free, downloadable book — in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, UVa School of Medicine, and Virginia Master Naturalists — helping you identify 35 poisonous animals in Virginia. Area master naturalist Alfred Goossens — the project director — says this book is called The Cleopatra Project… as the Egyptian queen died from a snakebite.
Snook tells Schilling Show hopes of naming a Sena Magill replacement February 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – As the application process has begun for those interested in replacing Sena Magill on City Council through the end of the year, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells the Schilling Show the new councilor decision will be made February 21. Snook said the clock starts running January 11 when Magill steps down as state law gives a governing body 45 days to make a replacement decision.
