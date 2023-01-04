Read full article on original website
New information on bodies found, swept away in the Rockfish River
At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.
State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler
SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
Snook tells Schilling Show hopes of naming a Sena Magill replacement February 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – As the application process has begun for those interested in replacing Sena Magill on City Council through the end of the year, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells the Schilling Show the new councilor decision will be made February 21. Snook said the clock starts running January 11 when Magill steps down as state law gives a governing body 45 days to make a replacement decision.
