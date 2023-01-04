Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
wearebuffalo.net
Lindy Ruff’s Heartfelt Thoughts on Damar Hamlin
The former coach of the Buffalo Sabres coach and player was asked about the horrific incident involving the Buffalo Bills player. Lindy Ruff has spent a huge part of his life in Buffalo and WNY as a pro hockey player and coach. He is the winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history and the last coach to take the team to a Stanley Cup appearance. He has always been a beloved figure, and while he was fired years ago as the Sabres coach he still is active in the league. He current;y is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.
