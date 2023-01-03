A long-dormant piece of the Timberlee property in Elmwood Township could soon become the home of a new wellness-focused resort. The development would bring a hotel, residences, spa services, a restaurant and bar, and other amenities to one of Leelanau County’s most desirable hilltops. But a small-but-vocal contingent of local residents say the project – particularly its private road access point – would have an enormously negative impact on neighboring homeowners, and therefore should not be permitted to move forward as envisioned. The fate of the project could be decided at a special meeting of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday, January 18.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO