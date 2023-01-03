Read full article on original website
Related
bloomingtonil.gov
Fort Jesse Rd, Airport Rd to Club Ln Reduced Lanes Effective January 9, 2023, at 7:00 A.M.
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning Monday at 7:00 a.m., Fort Jesse Rd, from Airport Rd to Club Lane, will have reduced lanes due to sanitary sewer work. This section of Fort Jesse Rd will be reopened as soon as work is completed, estimated to be Thursday, January 12th. For more...
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day. Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink. But, […]
newschannel20.com
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
foxillinois.com
I-57 South closed at post 226, personal injury crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Illinois State Police officials say traffic is being diverted at milepost 229 on I-57 South. Officials say you can then re-enter onto I-57 South at milepost 220 near Pesotum. They say this will continue for the next three to four hours. ORIGINAL:. Illinois...
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
leelanauticker.com
Ambitious New Wellness Resort Proposed, Spurring Debate In Elmwood Township
A long-dormant piece of the Timberlee property in Elmwood Township could soon become the home of a new wellness-focused resort. The development would bring a hotel, residences, spa services, a restaurant and bar, and other amenities to one of Leelanau County’s most desirable hilltops. But a small-but-vocal contingent of local residents say the project – particularly its private road access point – would have an enormously negative impact on neighboring homeowners, and therefore should not be permitted to move forward as envisioned. The fate of the project could be decided at a special meeting of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday, January 18.
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
WCIA
Storm damage wrecks Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s tornado tore through many areas in Maroa. Illinois Department of Transportation workers spent half the day picking up farm wreckage on U.S. 51. People in the area said the storm was nothing they’ve ever seen or heard before. “I really didn’t hear...
25newsnow.com
Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
25newsnow.com
Tornado confirmed in McLean County from Tuesday evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado today from Tuesday’s storms. The tornado touched down three miles southeast of Bellflower at 5:38 PM and was on the ground for 4 minutes before dissipating. Its peak winds were 110mph and its path was 0.5...
Lot fees jump over 50 percent at Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet will be expected to pay a 50 percent increase come April first, 2023. Several neighbors have reached out to us to find answers. Back in November, we told you about a mother who was facing eviction. She and many others had worked […]
Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
Comments / 0