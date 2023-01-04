ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NHL

LA Kings To Honor Defenseman Alex Edler Tonight In Pregame Ceremony

Alex Edler, who this past Saturday played in his 1,000th regular season NHL game, will be honored tonight prior to the Kings-Dallas Stars game at Crypto.com Arena. The on-ice ceremony, which recognizes an official NHL Milestone, will begin at 7 p.m. The game will begin after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is hosted by Nick Nickson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record

Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for PRIDE Knight on January 5

VEGAS (January 3, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 3, that the team will host PRIDE Knight presented by Taco Bell on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. PT, when the Golden Knights host the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday night, the Golden Knights will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

