Read full article on original website
Related
NME
These classic 2003 albums are turning 20 this year
The music world witnessed a whole host of momentous goings-on in 2003: the music-buying public were introduced to the revolutionary iTunes Music Store, while Download Festival made its debut and Radiohead returned to Worthy Farm to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Sadly, the year also became notable for the passing of such music legends as Nina Simone, Johnny Cash and Robert Palmer.
45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023
As we look back at 45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023, you'll notice the list includes some of rock music's greatest achievements of the '70s. For starters, guitar players around the world had their axis permanently shifted in 1978 with the arrival of Van Halen’s debut album and a new guitar hero to worship. It was only one of many highlights among many other vital records released that year.
50 Protest Songs That Made the Billboard Hot 100
A protest song by its very existence is polarizing, and as such it is unlikely to enjoy widespread appeal. Even so, some songs that captured the mood of an era so accurately became hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with six reaching No. 1 and four others climbing to No. 2. To determine the most […]
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Rolling Stone releases list of 200 greatest singers of all time. Who got left out?
How is the Rolling Stone Greatest Singers list created?
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Effingham Radio
Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session
It was 53 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune "I Me Mine" for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part. The song "I Me Mine" was written by Harrison in late-1968 about the ongoing personality clashes within the group. Harrison, McCartney, and Starr can be seen running through the song in the Let It Be film while Lennon waltzes around the rehearsal stage with Yoko. "I Me Mine" was never officially recorded during the Let It Be or the Abbey Road sessions from later that year, so when the decision was made that the song was to be included in the Let It Be film, the band re-grouped to record the track.
hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
Celine Dion Was Excluded From Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers Of All Time" List. Her Fans Aren't Happy.
The list also excludes singers such as Andrea Bocelli, Cher, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, and others.
Comments / 0