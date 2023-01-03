ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

These classic 2003 albums are turning 20 this year

The music world witnessed a whole host of momentous goings-on in 2003: the music-buying public were introduced to the revolutionary iTunes Music Store, while Download Festival made its debut and Radiohead returned to Worthy Farm to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Sadly, the year also became notable for the passing of such music legends as Nina Simone, Johnny Cash and Robert Palmer.
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023

As we look back at 45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023, you'll notice the list includes some of rock music's greatest achievements of the '70s. For starters, guitar players around the world had their axis permanently shifted in 1978 with the arrival of Van Halen’s debut album and a new guitar hero to worship. It was only one of many highlights among many other vital records released that year.
24/7 Wall St.

50 Protest Songs That Made the Billboard Hot 100

A protest song by its very existence is polarizing, and as such it is unlikely to enjoy widespread appeal. Even so, some songs that captured the mood of an era so accurately became hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with six reaching No. 1 and four others climbing to No. 2. To determine the most […]
Effingham Radio

Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session

It was 53 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune "I Me Mine" for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part. The song "I Me Mine" was written by Harrison in late-1968 about the ongoing personality clashes within the group. Harrison, McCartney, and Starr can be seen running through the song in the Let It Be film while Lennon waltzes around the rehearsal stage with Yoko. "I Me Mine" was never officially recorded during the Let It Be or the Abbey Road sessions from later that year, so when the decision was made that the song was to be included in the Let It Be film, the band re-grouped to record the track.
hypebeast.com

J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023

Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy