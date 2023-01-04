ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

ABC 4

Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
FARMINGTON, UT
kjzz.com

Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE

