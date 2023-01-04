Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
ABC 4
Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Salt Lake City public lands officials hiked for hours up a snowy trail to remove a mysterious device – one that’s popping up all over the foothills. It consists of a locked battery box, a solar panel, and an antenna, according...
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Park City couple welcomes first Summit County newborn of 2023
PARK CITY, Utah — During one of the biggest winter storms in recent memory, Eliza Aspyn Ray was born at 4:13 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Eliza is the daughter […]
kjzz.com
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
New Year’s storm brings feet of fresh powder to ski resorts
UTAH — Resorts throughout Utah have reported massive snowfall totals today thanks to this weekend’s winter storm. According to the US National Weather Service, Sundance Mountain Resort reported the highest […]
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
KSLTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche control work; Sundance closed Monday
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have reopened Little Cottonwood Canyon after finishing avalanche mitigation work, and Sundance Mountain Resort announced it will remain closed Monday due to power outages. UDOT closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday as a massive winter storm hit Utah, dropping...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Comments / 0