What is “Dry January”?
You may be asking yourself, “What is “dry January” and why is it all over my social media?” Let’s answer those questions. This awareness campaign is brought to you in partnership with Empower Tusc. From Martha Stewart to Valerie Bertinelli, celebrities and morning news shows...
Is A Shortened Yoga Session Still A Good Workout?
Yoga's benefits are fairly wide-ranging. For many, however, the question remains of how much yoga is required to attain these benefits. Is 20 minutes enough?
