Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Soybeans rise as drought threaten Argentine crop; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses, as concerns over a lack of rains in top supplier Argentina supported prices. Corn also ticked higher, while wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
agupdate.com
Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing
As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
msn.com
Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion
Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, gold prices hit a six-month high, albeit in thin trading. Spot gold was trading higher by 0.98% at $1,841.55 per ounce at the time of writing. The dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive...
The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023
According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished. “Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
NASDAQ
Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Was Sliding This Week
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) were moving lower this week after the country's largest egg producer reported strong growth in its fiscal second quarter but missed earnings estimates. As a result, the stock was down 16.4% for the week through Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence,...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close at one-week low | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
March corn ended the day down 6¢ while March soybeans are down 29¢. At $14.94, March soybeans are at the lowest price since this time last week. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Live cattle are...
rigzone.com
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID surge - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008
The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
