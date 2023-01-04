As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO