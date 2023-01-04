Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
Agriculture Online
Review and evaluate your 2022 grain marketing plan
In this era of spreadsheets and QuickBooks accounting, I still like to take a pen and pad and write down trading strategies and ideas for future articles. I find it rewarding to write and then review my ideas as I update my hand-drawn charts. Only then do I pull out my laptop.
Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
agupdate.com
Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing
As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”
Zacks.com
Archer Daniels (ADM) Rises 5% in 3 Months: Is More Upside Left?
ADM - Free Report) looks well-positioned on the back of solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment bodes well. This led to a robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. This marked the 13th straight quarter of an earnings beat.
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Soybeans rise as drought threaten Argentine crop; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of last session's losses, as concerns over a lack of rains in top supplier Argentina supported prices. Corn also ticked higher, while wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
CNBC
Gold rises to mid-June highs as markets look to Fed minutes
Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday to touch their highest levels since mid-June, helped by a pull-back in the dollar and yields as markets awaited the release of Federal Reserve minutes for guidance on upcoming interest rate hikes. Spot gold was last up 0.99% to $1,857.64 per ounce, having risen...
swineweb.com
Inventory Survey Points to Tight Supply Near Term, Modest Increase in Summer/Fall
USDA hog inventory survey suggests that hog slaughter will be down 2% y/y through May, but then increase about 1% to 1.5% for the summer months. The increase in the breeding herd and more pigs per litter should increase supplies in the second half of 2023. Steiner and Company produces...
beefmagazine.com
Strong 2022 profits lift farmer sentiment
Producer sentiment improved sharply in December on strong year-end income estimates. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index ended the year at 126, the highest reading of the year and 24 points higher than November. Farmers were more optimistic about both their current situation and expectations for the future....
beefmagazine.com
Global uncertainties affect beef production
Global uncertainty continues to have an effect on U.S. beef markets, as do domestic issues including inflation, weather and input costs, according to Brett Stuart, president of Global AgriTrends. “In the U.S, inflation is the problem, and spending doesn’t fix it. If we look back in the 1970s, we will...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Trending Lower Amid Concerns of a Slowing Global Economy
Energy stocks are set to open lower as falling oil prices continue to weigh in on the sector. The major market futures are higher ahead of the release of notes from the most recent Federal Reserve Meeting in hopes the Fed will ease their stance on aggressive interest rates. WTI...
agupdate.com
Check numbers before making cow herd decision
Higher feeder cattle prices could have producers looking at replacement heifers. “Calf prices are up 16% from late-2021 and up 30% from late-2020,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University. “Buying interest turning into action can boost replacement prices. Replacement supply also matters.”. He says...
