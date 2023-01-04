Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn closes down 16¢ | Wednesday, January 4, 2023
March corn ended the day down 16¢ to $6.55. Soybeans started the day up, but ended down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Cory Bratland with Kluis Commodity Advisors says pressure on grains is coming from fund selling today.
agupdate.com
Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023
Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.
Agriculture Online
After year-end surge, farmers’ financial confidence wavers
Strong harvest-time commodity prices pushed farmer confidence to its highest level in 16 months, said a Purdue University poll of large operators released on Tuesday. The abrupt 24-point climb in the Ag Economy Barometer “was motivated by producers’ stronger perception of current financial conditions on their farms,” said agricultural economists James Mintert and Michael Langemeier.
beefmagazine.com
Strong counter-seasonal market
The last several weeks of 2022 and this first week in 2023 have seen two substantial storms – delaying holiday travel yes – but also putting substantial moisture in the mountain west, some in the southern plains, and more in the northern plains and upper Midwest. It will be some months before the moisture is needed but simply the availability is good news for the drought-stricken cattle and forage markets.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
rigzone.com
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
NASDAQ
Why Cal-Maine Foods Stock Was Sliding This Week
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) were moving lower this week after the country's largest egg producer reported strong growth in its fiscal second quarter but missed earnings estimates. As a result, the stock was down 16.4% for the week through Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence,...
marketplace.org
Egg prices have doubled over the last year
Anyone who did any baking this holiday weekend might have noticed that eggs have become more expensive. The price of a dozen grade A eggs jumped from $1.82 at this time last year to almost $3.60 now, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s partly the effect of rising...
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
Price of eggs up 86% in a year because of Avian Flu
According to the Labor Department, the average price of eggs in the past year is up $1.66.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
kalkinemedia.com
How are ASX penny iron ore stocks performing amid ongoing rally in iron ore prices
Iron prices were recently at their highest level since June 2022. Pantera Minerals recently received approval for three tenements at the Weelarrana Project. Last year proved to be volatile for iron ore prices because of a lack of demand as economic activities slowed down due to China’s zero-COVID-19 policy. Inventories were also at full capacity, leading to a further fall in production. By the end of 2022, iron ore prices have matched with that of the beginning of the year.
Agriculture Online
Review and evaluate your 2022 grain marketing plan
In this era of spreadsheets and QuickBooks accounting, I still like to take a pen and pad and write down trading strategies and ideas for future articles. I find it rewarding to write and then review my ideas as I update my hand-drawn charts. Only then do I pull out my laptop.
Agriculture Online
USDA corn estimates are accurate overall, says review
The government often is the best source of information about U.S. corn plantings, yields per acre, production, and likely season-average prices, said three researchers who analyzed 80 studies on the accuracy and market impact of USDA reports involving corn. “USDA helps uncover these market conditions for all market participants, thereby providing a level playing field for all, even though the process is sometimes bumpy,” they concluded.
U.S. manufacturing sector contracts, prices decline in December-ISM
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, but weakening demand amid higher borrowing costs pushed a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signaling that goods disinflation was underway.
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
The war premium that lifted crude oil prices to historic levels last year appears to be fading.
German exports unexpectedly fall in November
BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
agupdate.com
Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing
As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
