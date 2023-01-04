Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
Related
Southlake Style
Scout’s Honor
Refined Hospitality opened the first location of their popular gaming lounge Scout inside The Statler Hotel in Dallas in 2018. Highlighted by four reservable bowling lanes, pool tables, foosball and ping-pong tables and an extensive bar menu, the concept quickly became a go-to place for Dallas’ after-work crowd. In...
Southlake Style
Five Minutes With.. Gabe Lasmarias
Out of 45 RockBox Fitness studios and 500 trainers in the nation, only one was named the best of them all — and that was Gabe Lasmarias. A trainer for both RockBox Fitness Southlake and Plano, Gabe juggles time between both studios leading members through high-energy classes where they time fighting movements to music cues. Enthusiastic, driven and committed to helping others work towards becoming their best selves, Gabe looks forward to a new year and the sweat and success that it inevitably brings with it.
Southlake Style
A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried
When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Jan. 1-7
2023 is officially here, and locals are happy to have started the new year off right. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
This Stone Home in Frisco, TX Has a Stunning Wine Cellar
Let’s be honest Frisco, Texas has some of the most high-end homes in the state of Texas including many of your favorite Dallas Cowboys like Ezekiel Elliott. While this home might not make you next door neighbors with one of your favorite athletes, you will be living in a home just as nice as some of them. Plus, it’s very possible that celebs and athletes are right down the street. This home in Frisco is incredible as it’s made of stone and has so many amenities to offer.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
Southlake Style
Happy Trails
So the holidays weren’t so good for your waistline, but there is good news — the DFW area has approximately 800 miles of existing trails for walking, hiking, biking and even kayaking. We’ve compiled a few local options just waiting for you to lace up and hit the trails.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Southlake Style
Fort Worth At Its Finest
Jan. 13 - Feb. 4 | Dickies Arena. Giddy up, cowboys and cowgirls! The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns for 23 days of excitement and fun this month. Put on your cowboy boots and prepare for a western lifestyle experience unlike anywhere else. Fort Worth brings the Modern...
Southlake Style
10 City Amenities To Use In 2023
Borrow a digital library book with the cloudLibrary app. Get back to nature with a walk in the Bob Jones Nature Center. Take a Bollywood dance class at Champions Club. Sign up for a group fitness class like Aqua HIIT or Zumba. Clean your garage of harmful chemicals with the...
2023 MLK Celebrations in Dallas
MLK Jr memorial in Washington, DCPhoto byBee Calder/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is no shortage of celebrations in Dallas leading up to MLK Day on January 17 (Dr. King's birthday itself is on January 15th).
Southlake Style
Notably Creative
Creativity fuels the magic behind Notably Creative. Opening last fall, Notably Creative is a music school that fosters creativity and entrepreneurialism through the music arts. From music theory and small ensembles to musical theater and DJs, students learn to not only read and play music, but also how to apply it to their own careers. With a fun and accessible performance stage, students don’t have to feel pressured when they perform in front of an audience. After all, Notably Creative’s lessons are all about growth — not perfection.
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Southlake Style
Destiny Drip Bar
It’s all about the drip at Destiny Drip Bar. This unique vitamin infusion bar that began in 2019 recently opened a new stunning, luxurious location in the Shops of Southlake last fall. Clients can choose from 13 different vitamin infusions or four vitamin shots of their choice. The spa-like environment with relaxing music, comfortable furnishings add to a relaxing experience. The luxury continues with a warm neck wrap and a complimentary glass of champagne or hot tea. It’s easy to feel pampered in this relaxing, carefree setting.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Southlake Style
Grapevine Faith Christian School
Grapevine Faith Christian School exists to develop and graduate authentic Christian leaders. In partnership with Christian families, the school educates children ranging from pre-K to 12th grade. Grapevine Faith offers a unique educational opportunity for students through a challenging, Christ-centered program with excellence in academics, athletics and creative arts. Every...
TCU Fans Are Paying HOW MUCH For National Championship Tickets?!
TCU and Georgia will face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Southlake Style
The Clariden School
The Clariden School is a leading independent school in Southlake, raising a generation of leaders, innovators, and independent thinkers. Clariden shares in a community where high academic rigor is matched only by character education and a deep commitment to inclusion. The classrooms are living, breathing spaces of student-centered learning. From the youngest learners to the Upper School seniors, Clariden students are actively exploring real-world challenges and problems to solve. The Clariden School is a place that cares actively, innovates wisely, nurtures intentionally, and operates with excellence. Come and experience the Clariden difference.
Comments / 0