cnsathletics.com
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action. The Hornets (4-2) have won four of their five games against the Northstars (7-2), dating back to the shortened 2021 COVID-19 season. F-M led 36-19 at...
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
cnycentral.com
Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
iheartoswego.com
Donald D. Baptista, Sr. – January 3, 2023 Featured
Donald David Baptista, Sr. 86 of Oswego passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his family. He was born in Peabody, MA and was the son of the late George M. Baptista and Marie DeJesus and Marie DeJesus. Mr. Baptista was the husband of Nancy Fosdick Baptista. He moved to the...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
syracuse.com
SUNY Oswego changes name after being recognized as a university
SUNY Oswego is getting a name change after being formally recognized as a university. The school announced this week that it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was authorized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.
iheartoswego.com
Ronald C. Lamb – January 2, 2023 Featured
Ronald C Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
cnycentral.com
Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus
Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
