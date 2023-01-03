ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnsathletics.com

Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball

The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action. The Hornets (4-2) have won four of their five games against the Northstars (7-2), dating back to the shortened 2021 COVID-19 season. F-M led 36-19 at...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
cnycentral.com

Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball

Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Donald D. Baptista, Sr. – January 3, 2023 Featured

Donald David Baptista, Sr. 86 of Oswego passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his family. He was born in Peabody, MA and was the son of the late George M. Baptista and Marie DeJesus and Marie DeJesus. Mr. Baptista was the husband of Nancy Fosdick Baptista. He moved to the...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

SUNY Oswego changes name after being recognized as a university

SUNY Oswego is getting a name change after being formally recognized as a university. The school announced this week that it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was authorized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Ronald C. Lamb – January 2, 2023 Featured

Ronald C Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away

A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus

Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
CAMILLUS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY

