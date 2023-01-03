SUNY Oswego is getting a name change after being formally recognized as a university. The school announced this week that it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was authorized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.

