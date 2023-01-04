ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Commissioner Chairman Granados Announces “Building a Stronger Union County” Initiatives during 166th Annual Reorganization Meeting

By Web Site Administrator
ucnj.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne BOE names Casais president, Gonzalez VP; Bechay, 21, becomes youngest trustee

The Bayonne Board of Education named Trustee Jodi Casais president and Trustee Hector Gonzalez vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting, where 21-year-old Miriam Bechay became their youngest elected trustee in history. Outgoing President Maria Valado made the motion to nominate Casais as president, which was seconded by Trustee...
BAYONNE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders

Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise

WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
WAYNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
njurbannews.com

Newark Public Schools enrollment continues to increase

During state control of New Jersey’s largest school district, enrollment decreased to an all-time low. Now, in its third year of local control, the district proudly announced that enrollment has increased to 38,000 students, and is growing. On July 1, 2020, the Newark Board of Education launched a historic...
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Fulop as Jersey City’s King Lear?

Although Mayor Steven Fulop’s decision not to run for reelection may well be the right choice Mayor personally, some political observers believe it may be a political disaster announcing it when he did. Fulop’s announcement last week threw open the doors to wild speculation about who would replace him,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Upset in Teaneck: Pagan becomes mayor with help of Weinberg allies

Boosted by newly-elected councilmembers allied with former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Councilman Michael Pagan was elected mayor of Teaneck tonight in a surprise move that passed over the man who was expected to win the post, seven-term Councilman Mark Schwartz. Three women who ran on the Weinberg-backed Rise4Teaneck slate...
TEANECK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy