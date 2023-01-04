Commissioner Chairman Granados Announces “Building a Stronger Union County” Initiatives during 166th Annual Reorganization Meeting

Read full article on original website
Related
Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sampson’s longshoreman union votes to spend up to $50k in effort to get license back
The International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1588, the union that Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-31) is a part of, voted last night to spend up to $50,000 in an effort to get his license back. The meeting came hours after Sampson appeared before the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne BOE names Casais president, Gonzalez VP; Bechay, 21, becomes youngest trustee
The Bayonne Board of Education named Trustee Jodi Casais president and Trustee Hector Gonzalez vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting, where 21-year-old Miriam Bechay became their youngest elected trustee in history. Outgoing President Maria Valado made the motion to nominate Casais as president, which was seconded by Trustee...
John Metro, the city’s business administrator, also practiced double dipping
A local watchdog organization’s complaint against Jersey City officials receiving multiple paychecks from taxpayer funded jobs has expanded to include the city’s business administrator. In a letter sent out to the Hudson Reporter, CivicJC called out City Council members and the Fulop administration for practicing “double dipping,” a...
Public officials turn out for CarePoint Health at Department of Health hearing
A who’s who of Hudson County politicians turned out in force to support CarePoint Health’s bid to transition its ownership to a non-profit organization Tuesday at a public hearing of the state Health Planning Board. The hearing, held at CarePoint Health’s Christ Hospital, concerned the hospital system’s pending...
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Welcomes New Executive Leaders
Following the appointment of Ed Jimenez, MBA as the new president and CEO of University Hospital (UH), the Newark-based healthcare facility has named two additional leaders to its executive team. In early January, UH will welcome Maria Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ as the new chief nursing officer and McKenzie Wilson, Esq. as the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise
WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
Bayonne Planning Board adopts redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property
The Bayonne Planning Board has adopted a redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property in Bayonne, now that the City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize the plan. Both took action at their respective December meetings. The site is located at 69-73 LeFante Way, in the Constable Hook...
3 Women Stole $71K From Morris County Atlantic Health Using Bogus Timecard Scheme: Prosecutor
A former Atlantic Health System employee and two other women were arrested after concocting a scheme involving bogus time cards that resulted in the theft of more than $71,000, authorities in Morris County announced. Jessica Addison, 39, and Kaleigh Kalb, 21, of Chester, as well as Isabella Valentine, 21, of...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Hudson County cardiologist as medical director of Catheterization Lab
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Raashan Williams to the position of medical director of the Catheterization Laboratory, effective in late December. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role, as he has been a strong presence...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Former N.J. official admits defrauding health care fund of millions of dollars
The former manager of a publicly-funded state program and a woman who aided him admitted Wednesday that they defrauded it of more than $4.5 million, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Harry Pizutelli, 64, of Edison, and Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
njbmagazine.com
Brown Stovell Named Associate Director of Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation
Karen Brown Stovell, who for more than a decade has worked with Newark entrepreneurs creating programs to spur the local economy, has been named associate director of the Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation. In her new position, she’ll work with the Rutgers-Newark community and Fiserv Inc., a financial services technology...
njurbannews.com
Newark Public Schools enrollment continues to increase
During state control of New Jersey’s largest school district, enrollment decreased to an all-time low. Now, in its third year of local control, the district proudly announced that enrollment has increased to 38,000 students, and is growing. On July 1, 2020, the Newark Board of Education launched a historic...
insidernj.com
Fulop as Jersey City’s King Lear?
Although Mayor Steven Fulop’s decision not to run for reelection may well be the right choice Mayor personally, some political observers believe it may be a political disaster announcing it when he did. Fulop’s announcement last week threw open the doors to wild speculation about who would replace him,...
New Jersey Globe
Upset in Teaneck: Pagan becomes mayor with help of Weinberg allies
Boosted by newly-elected councilmembers allied with former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Councilman Michael Pagan was elected mayor of Teaneck tonight in a surprise move that passed over the man who was expected to win the post, seven-term Councilman Mark Schwartz. Three women who ran on the Weinberg-backed Rise4Teaneck slate...
Jersey City mayor setting up likely run for N.J. governor. Here are other possible contenders.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did more than announce he won’t seek re-election in 2025 on Tuesday. He revved up speculation about who may be seeking to succeed Phil Murphy as New Jersey’s governor three years from now. Fulop’s decision is widely seen as a sign he’s setting...
Comments / 0