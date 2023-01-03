Read full article on original website
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
iheart.com
Holyoke Bar Shooting Suspect Still At Large
Holyoke Police say a 35-year-old man, considered armed and dangerous remains at large. 35-year-old John Brown Junior is wanted on attempted murder charges. Police say they were called to the Unicorn Bar on High Street last month where they found a man shot several times on the floor. Police believe...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
Turnto10.com
Vehicle rolls over in three-car crash in Sutton
(WJAR) — Drivers in Sutton were asked to seek alternate routes after a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon. Sutton police said the accident occurred on Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike. Pictures shared by Sutton Police Department shows one car rolled over alongside a second car. A third car is pictured...
Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA
A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot
WORCESTER, Ma — A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot. According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.
Ashland Man Killed In Intoxicated New Year's Eve Car Crash: Report
A car crash early in the morning of New Year's Eve turned deadly for an Ashland man, Boston 25 reported. Three people were heading north in a car on Route 146 when the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Vincent of Watertown, lost control of the car while trying to enter the access portion of…
Ashby police investigating after convenience store knifepoint robbery
Police in Ashby are asking for public assistance identifying an individual that allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint. According to Ashby police, the suspect entered Low Low Convenience at 8 pm wielding a knife and driving a white pickup truck. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
Worcester teen arrested, charged with alleged armed carjacking
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to stab a driver and steal their vehicle on Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Sahfari Williams of Worcester was arrested and charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police received a report at about 10:19...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
Boston 25 News WFXT
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
iheart.com
West Springfield Missing Child Sought
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing child. Jashaleigh Roldan, 14 years old, was reportedly last seen walking on Piper Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jashaleigh is described to be about 4’ 10” tall and 105 pounds; she has short, dark...
One person dead after being shot on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to an incident on Allen Street Sunday night.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
