Why are some people more motivated than others?
Certain chemicals in the brain may influence motivation.
Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage
When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six
The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
DNA from elusive human relatives the Denisovans has left a curious mark on modern people in New Guinea
An encounter with a mysterious and extinct human relative – the Denisovans – has left a mark on the immune traits of modern Papuans, in particular those living on New Guinea Island. This is a new discovery we describe in a study published in PLoS Genetics today. It further suggests that our modern human diversity didn’t just evolve – some parts of it we got from other, extinct human groups. DNA from our evolutionary cousins Humans are the only living species of the Homo genus. But until 50,000 years ago, our ancestors coexisted – and sometimes interacted – with multiple other Homo groups...
New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country
All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Everybody alive today came from Sudan, according to study
It’s well known that all humans alive today can be traced back to a common ancestor but a study may have found where that ancestor originates. Researchers at the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute mapped the entirety of genetic relationships among humans to create the largest human family tree ever. By combining modern and ancient human genomes data from eight different databases, the researchers were able to create a massive family tree. This allowed them to see how a person’s genetic sequence relates to another using the points of the genome. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Essentially,...
Attila The Hun Attacked Rome to Save His People From Starvation, New Study Suggests
It seems the Huns may not have been the cut-throat barbarians who had an "infinite thirst for gold", as suggested by some classical historians. A new study reconstructing climate data from tree rings suggests these semi-nomadic people were compelled to raid and invade the eastern Roman provinces because of sheer hunger. According to the natural archive recorded in the growth lines of oak trees from the Czech Republic and Bavaria, the early fifth century on the Great Hungarian plain was marked by a series of very dry summers. Between the years 420 and 450 CE, people living on the Eurasian steppes would have...
A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground
A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
I was diagnosed with autism at almost 40. Now everything makes sense to me.
The author was diagnosed with autism in 2022. She explains how up until then, she felt like she needed the world to be translated to her.
Researchers Dig Into the Genetic History of Vikings
Paleogeneticists have taken a sweeping look at 297 ancient genomes from Scandinavia and compared them with genetic data from 16,500 living Scandinavians to better understand the genetic history of the region. From their analysis, the team determined the origin and timings of major gene flows into the region, the dilution...
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?
Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble
Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Rare evidence that dinosaurs feasted on mammals uncovered
Sometime during the Cretaceous Period 120 million years ago a dinosaur wolfed down its last meal — a small mammal the size of a mouse. And it's still there.
