Wax poetic all you want, but there’s no other way to look ahead to Monday than this. Georgia goes for national championship No. 2 in a row against TCU. It’ll be big, bad Georgia against TCU, the biggest underdog in this title game in quite some time, if ever. Sure, there’s no urgency of ‘if Georgia does not win, when will they ever’ like we may have thought at this time last year. But there’s also this - that this team, one that lost scores of players from last year’s dominating team, can carve its own legacy by going unbeaten and winning a title.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO