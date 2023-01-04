ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dawgsports.com

Three Questions Entering Georgia - TCU

Wax poetic all you want, but there’s no other way to look ahead to Monday than this. Georgia goes for national championship No. 2 in a row against TCU. It’ll be big, bad Georgia against TCU, the biggest underdog in this title game in quite some time, if ever. Sure, there’s no urgency of ‘if Georgia does not win, when will they ever’ like we may have thought at this time last year. But there’s also this - that this team, one that lost scores of players from last year’s dominating team, can carve its own legacy by going unbeaten and winning a title.
dawgsports.com

Georgia 76, Auburn 64: White’s Plucky ‘Dawgs Upend #22 Auburn

First, a confession. Perhaps you noticed, or perhaps you didn’t, that this site assiduously avoided covering UGA mens basketball in any serious fashion for most of last season. It didn’t just slip our minds. It was a conscious decision, a bitter decision. You see, we wrote basketball posts for awhile, but they weren’t fun to create and they weren’t fun to read. Because UGA basketball in the waning days of the Tom Crean era wasn’t fun. It was a torturous trudge toward a bad ending that we all saw coming months away, not least of all the players who abandoned ship long before the 2021-2022 season began.
dawgsports.com

Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites says Let’s Groove

Welcome to Tuesday, Fans of the Peach Bowl Champion, CFP Semi-Final winner, SEC Champion, and defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs! If I wasn’t tired already from the 2022-2023 Peach Bowl, just typing our current credentials would do the trick. No matter, it’s a labor of love. This is...
