hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
KITV.com
Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals
PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- Self-defense protection strikes a chord with Angela Morales, one of the singers of the group Na Leo, after she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home. After the fireworks calmed down early New Year's Day, Pearl City resident Angela Morales and her husband...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
Honolulu is one of the most expensive cities
According to a new study by MyElisting.com Honolulu is the fifth most expensive city to live and work in.
Paid parking: Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor users worried of potential change
Surfers and boaters call the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor or the popular surf spot "Bowls" a Waikiki treasure.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Lost hiker uses dying cellphone's light to signal for help in Hawaii
The man was hiking alone in Honolulu, and became disoriented on the trail after sunset
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
Making Red Hill Clinic appointment: ‘It was horrible!’
"It was horrible! So, when I called the first time, the person who I spoke to didn't know what the Red Hill Clinic was, or how to get a hold of it," said Ford Island mom Bel Miles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Palolo Municipal Golf Course
The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
