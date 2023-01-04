ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks

Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High

A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WUSA9

New trial denied for man convicted in 2015 'mansion murders'

WASHINGTON — The man convicted of a brutal 2015 quadruple murder in D.C. has been denied a new trial. The D.C. Court of Appeals handed down a decision Thursday that upheld Daron Wint's conviction, but conceded that his defense team should have been allowed to call an additional witness during the 2018 trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Nik

New DNA Evidence Could Clear Name of Death Row Inmate Convicted in Quadruple Christmas Eve Murder

This is a Christmas-eve true crime case that is back in the news recently since it happened in 1975. There would be a quadruple homicide on Christmas Eve in Winter Garden, Florida. A young woman, her parents and another individual would be found murdered in a local furniture store. The young woman’s husband, Tommy Zeigler, would be arrested and charged with all four murders and sentenced to death. However, as Tommy still sits behind bars today awaiting his execution date, many people believe he is an innocent man and this may be his very last chance at freedom and life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy