Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High
A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
New trial denied for man convicted in 2015 'mansion murders'
WASHINGTON — The man convicted of a brutal 2015 quadruple murder in D.C. has been denied a new trial. The D.C. Court of Appeals handed down a decision Thursday that upheld Daron Wint's conviction, but conceded that his defense team should have been allowed to call an additional witness during the 2018 trial.
DC officer found guilty of murder after 20-year-old killed in police pursuit
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer was found guilty on all charges after a month-and-a-half-long trial surrounding a police pursuit death of Karon Hylton Brown. The verdict came Wednesday on the fifth day of jury deliberations, and marks the first time a D.C. officer has been convicted of murder in the line of duty.
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
New DNA Evidence Could Clear Name of Death Row Inmate Convicted in Quadruple Christmas Eve Murder
This is a Christmas-eve true crime case that is back in the news recently since it happened in 1975. There would be a quadruple homicide on Christmas Eve in Winter Garden, Florida. A young woman, her parents and another individual would be found murdered in a local furniture store. The young woman’s husband, Tommy Zeigler, would be arrested and charged with all four murders and sentenced to death. However, as Tommy still sits behind bars today awaiting his execution date, many people believe he is an innocent man and this may be his very last chance at freedom and life.
Man Murdered Ex-Wife’s Husband In Attempt To Get Custody Of His Kids
On December 15, 1991, Keith and Anita Yunk were asleep in their bedroom in their Largo, Florida home — then the spouses were awakened at 3 a.m. by an intruder who was beating and stabbing them. Anita’s 12-year-old son, Jason Rawley, also woke up from the noises of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty at His Arraignment, as Judge Sets Trial Date and Agrees to Seal Two Signers of His Bond
Update: This story has been updated to include details that followed the defendant’s arraignment. Fallen cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday, as a federal judge fast-tracked his trial date for a jury this upcoming autumn. Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled that...
