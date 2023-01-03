Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, Bryan Danielson In Action, and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite from the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. Check it out below. -The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship. -Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
PWMania
NJPW New Year Dash Results – January 5, 2023
House Of Torture vs. Tomoaki Honma,Tiger Mask IV & Ren Narita. Match starts off with House Of Torture attacking targeting Tiger Mask IV early before Tiger Mask hits Dick Togo with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Things spill outside with Tiger Mask & Ren Narita taking the guard rails before...
Yardbarker
Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW
The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Set For First AEW Match In Over Two Months
Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will return to the ring next week for the first time since suffering a concussion on October 18. In a face-to-face promo segment with Jon Moxley on the 1/4 "AEW Dynamite," Page confirmed he's been cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action at next week's show in Los Angeles, California. Page would also highlight the fact that he suffered the concussion in an AEW World Championship match against Moxley in the latter's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
MJF, Bryan Danielson exchange stipulations for AEW Revolution title match
If Danielson can go 5-0, they will meet in an Iron Man match.
Yardbarker
Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite + post-match beat down from JAS
AEW seems to be all in on Ricky Starks because he got a huge win on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Starks was in big trouble during the final minutes of the match because he took a bat to the face while Jericho had him in the Walls of Jericho but Starks was able to break free and almost pin Jericho with an inside cradle. Starks then won the match after hitting the spear.
ringsidenews.com
Tag Team Title Match & More Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts V
AEW will return to Portland, Oregon, for Battle of the Belts V this Friday. The company announced new matches for the television special during Wednesday Night Dynamite. AEW announced that The Acclaimed will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a “No Holds Barred Match” at Battle of the Belts V.
PWMania
Konnan Compares MJF to Several WWE Legends Including The Rock
Former WCW star Konnan heaped praise on AEW World Champion MJF in a recent episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast. The veteran stated that MJF is one of the main reasons people watch AEW, comparing him to Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. Konnan said, “So he’s like a...
wrestlinginc.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW Following Wrestle Kingdom Loss
Karl Anderson lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, ending his 206-day reign. Following his loss, Anderson tweeted out: "Thank You [Tama Tonga], thank you [NJPW]. Few will understand the love and admiration I have for the country, fans and the people of Japan. Thank U. See you down the road. Next stop: Birmingham, Alabama for [WWE] Monday Night Raw, January 9."
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says Ricky Starks Has Come A Long Way Since His AEW Debut
Tony Khan sees big things for Ricky Starks in AEW. The company president spoke about The Absolute One during a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he praised the former FTW champion for being one of AEW’s top signings over the last few years. Check out his full thoughts on Starks in the highlights below.
