alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year
Two weeks before the Alaska Legislature convenes in Juneau, members of the state House and Senate say they don’t expect much work this year on legislation involving controversial social issues like abortion and transgender rights. “I think it’s safe to say that the social issues along those lines probably will not get a lot of […] The post Alaska legislators say abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance in the Capitol this year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
akbizmag.com
Delta Constructors and Calista Finalize Workforce Development Agreement
Delta Constructors CEO Ed Gohr (left) and Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy (right) finalize an agreement to expand workforce development. Delta Constructors and Calista Corporation finalized an agreement to expand development of the construction trades workforce. Training Local Hires. Per the agreement, Delta and Calista will work together to achieve...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
alaskapublic.org
FCC wants users to map Alaskans’ internet to improve service
Alaska’s internet connectivity is pretty poor compared to the rest of the country. The Federal Communications Commission ranks it 42nd among states nationwide. Federal money is coming to build out more internet infrastructure, but how much will depend on how accurate Alaskans are in assessing their need. Alaskans have...
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform. The Idaho Republican Party’s state […] The post Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
kinyradio.com
Call for artists - create a masterpiece in Alaska's wild places
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Artists with a love of capturing the natural world while giving back to the land have an opportunity to combine both into one program. Creative types are encouraged to apply for the Voices of the Wilderness Artist-in-Residence Program in Alaska being offered during the summer of 2023.
kmxt.org
After more than 2 decades, a familiar face in the state capitol – and Kodiak – retires
Doug Letch, who has served in incoming Senate President Gary Stevens’ office for more than two decades as a legislative aide, retired on Friday. He’s been working remotely from Florida since Alaska’s legislative session ended in May, and on his first day off the job, he said he was still getting used to the new schedule.
Washington think tank questions claim that greenhouse gas policies ‘working as intended’
(The Center Square) – Todd Myers, environmental director at the free market Washington Policy Center, takes issue with officials touting the effectiveness of state climate change policies on greenhouse gas emissions. “Going all the way back to 2006, our state has launched a range of initiatives designed to bring...
This day in history: Alaska becomes 49th state in 1959
(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 3, 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.President Eisenhower signed a special proclamation admitting the territory as the largest state at 664,988 square miles. According to History.com, Indigenous peoples inhabited the region for centuries, and the Europeans discovered the area in 1741 after a Russian expedition found the mainland. Russian hunters would visit Alaska, and the native Aleut population suffered due to exposure to new diseases.The first permanent Russian colony was established in 1784, and following minor conflicts, the British and Americans gained trading rights in Alaska, according to History.com.The United States purchased Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million. The purchase was ridiculed by many, but people changed their minds about the purchase once gold was discovered in 1898.According to the 2020 Census, the population of Alaska is 733,391.
alaskasnewssource.com
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate. Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update. According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
rmef.org
Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project
USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dwindling supply of quality sealskins putting Alaskan’s livelihoods in jeopardy
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Subsistence hunting is a big part of Alaska Native life and culture, and also a big part of why so many seals are harvested for meat, but instead of saving sealskin, as they normally would, many hunters are not using it. Additionally, there’s a lack of...
thealaska100.com
Local credit union surpasses $4 million donated to Alaska communities
The Alaska USA Foundation recently surpassed $4 million donated since its inception in 2003. This major milestone was celebrated with the local communities and with Alaska USA Federal Credit Union employees, showing appreciation to all for helping the Foundation accentuate its mission of supporting organizations that provide need-based services to children, veterans, active-duty members of the military and their families, local food banks and pantries across Alaska, and beyond.
alaskapublic.org
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions last month...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, but slower than other states. Mary Peltola waits to be sworn in while Republicans struggle to elect a leader. And Anchorage is still hauling snow, and has a long way to go.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans seeking food stamps run into a huge backlog. No House...
radiokenai.com
Alaskan Disaster Events A Frequent Occurrence During 2022
Alaska experienced an unusually high number of disasters in 2022, with 14 state disaster declarations and six federal declarations. The State of Alaska has averaged approximately four disaster events per year going back to 1978. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been very busy responding to disasters and managing disaster recovery programs.
Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court
ConocoPhillips has sued Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in an effort to block a state-issued permit that provides a competing company access to its major proposed North Slope oil development. Conoco, represented by attorneys in Anchorage and Pittsburgh, filed its lawsuit Friday, prolonging a fight with the state and Australia-based oil company Santos that’s been […] The post Two companies’ dispute over access to Alaska’s next big oil development is now headed to court appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
