Yardbarker
Kyrgios responds to Djokovic's comments about their relationship improving
Novak Djokovic talked about his relationship with Nick Kyrgios after his Adelaide second-round win, and the Australian responded. Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic didn't always get along as they do now since the Australian player was highly critical of Djokovic in the past for a few of his acts. When he publicly criticized Djokovic on Twitter during the Adria Cup, everything came to a head.
Mystery surrounds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open playing status
The Australian Open is set to be robbed of another major drawcard as officials scramble to determine the playing status – and exact whereabouts – of two-time women’s champion Naomi Osaka. Without a match in four months, Osaka seems all but certain to miss the Melbourne major...
atptour.com
Djokovic Downs Shapovalov, Sets Medvedev Showdown In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic came through some staunch resistance from Denis Shapovalov on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the top-seeded Serbian pulled away to a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory at the ATP 250 event. An entertaining one-hour, 55-minute matchup provided rich entertainment for a vocal Adelaide crowd, which was treated...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"
Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
Tennis-Medvedev relishing potential clashes with Djokovic, Nadal
ADELAIDE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev believes it is a privilege to be able to test himself against Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, with the former world number one saying on Friday he would relish meeting the duo at the Australian Open.
NBC Sports
Reilly Opelka out of Australian Open due to injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open officials say Reilly Opelka has withdrawn from the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Although no reason was given the withdrawal, the 25-year-old American has been troubled by hip and ankle injuries over the last half of 2022. Opelka has not played a match since his loss to Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Citi Open in Washington in August.
Yardbarker
Djokovic planning to "mess up plans of NextGen with Nadal"
Despite the NextGen becoming stronger every week, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal still seem to be dominating at almost every event they play. In 2021, the experienced Serbian won three out of four Grand Slam tournaments and in 2022, his biggest rival won two majors, while he collected the third one. Since 2017, only three men outside of Big Three triumphed at a Grand Slam tournament and all victories came at the US Open.
Yardbarker
"It was very close" - Djokovic talks quarter-final clash with Shapovalov
Novak Djokovic ousted Denis Shapovalov in Adelaide and he paid respect to him after the match by admitting how close the match was. Although Djokovic won in a straightforward straight-set fashion, the situation was much more convoluted than that. He discussed it after the match, conceding that it was much closer than it appeared but also stating that Shapovalov was the stronger player in the opening exchanges:
BBC
Iga Swiatek loses to Jessica Pegula in United Cup
World number one Iga Swiatek was left in tears after a straight-set defeat by American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup. Pegula, ranked third in the world, needed just 71 minutes to wrap up a dominant 6-2 6-2 win in Sydney. Poland's Swiatek, the French and...
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek breaks down in tears on court after Pegula United Cup loss, admits to feeling 'helpless': "I wasn't able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve"
Iga Swiatek lost a crucial match against Jessica Pegula at the United Cup 2-6 2-6 and after the watch, she broke down in tears explaining that she felt helpless. Swiatek was favoured to win this match against Pegula simply because she's been playing quite well and is realistically the better player. It didn't look like that on the court as she struggled all match losing in only 71 minutes. Pegula controlled the match far easier than anybody expected and Swiatek confirmed after the match that she cried because she felt helpless:
