Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open fieldRoger MarshIdaho State
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
KHQ Right Now
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they even...
KHQ Right Now
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
KHQ Right Now
Fatal collision closes both lanes of US-195 south of Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. - A fatal two-vehicle collision south of Spangle near Bradshaw Rd. has closed the highway in both directions. A detour is being set up along Old US 195. Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 4 PIO, Trooper Ryan Senger, confirmed this is tragically the first fatal crash of 2023 on District 4 state routes.
KHQ Right Now
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and while he...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Cedar Street and 1st now facing drug chargs
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was shot by Spokane police in October near Cedar Street and 1st Avenue is now being accused of trafficking 15,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Israel Garcia after he shot at police. At the time of the shooting,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane artist's handmade leather masks featured in Disney's live-action Encanto concert
SPOKANE, Wash. - A childhood passion stretched into adulthood has led to one local artist seeing her work featured in Disney's “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” in Los Angeles, a live-action concert. “I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t something I wanted to be spending my time...
Comments / 0