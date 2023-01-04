ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they even...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fatal collision closes both lanes of US-195 south of Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. - A fatal two-vehicle collision south of Spangle near Bradshaw Rd. has closed the highway in both directions. A detour is being set up along Old US 195. Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 4 PIO, Trooper Ryan Senger, confirmed this is tragically the first fatal crash of 2023 on District 4 state routes.
SPANGLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy