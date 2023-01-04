ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls

The Bulls paid Zach LaVine to be their No. 1, giving him a five-year, $215.2 million max contract over the summer. Chicago is not trading him. But what is his role on the Bulls? Even LaVine “privately has questioned” his role and standing in the franchise, NBC Sports Bulls insider K.C. Johnson said on Monday’s Bulls Talk podcast.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) out for Bulls at least another week

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) will not play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Green missed the past two games due to lingering soreness in his right knee, and according to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, he will remain out for at least another week. Derrick Jones Jr. will continue to have additional minutes available off the Bulls' bench.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers

Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine enters Michael Jordan territory wit 41-point outburst vs. Sixers

The Chicago Bulls got a monster performance from Zach LaVine on Friday as he went off for 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was LaVine’s third 40-point game of the season and it comes amid a stretch where the Bulls have been playing improved basketball. His 41 points also put him in some rarefied air when it comes to the legacy of the Bulls. Only LaVine and Michael Jordan have over 15 games of scoring at least 40 points while in a Bulls jersey as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
CHICAGO, IL

