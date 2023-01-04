Read full article on original website
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
LeBron James Has A One-Word Praise For Dennis Schroder's 32-Point Performance Against The Heat
The guard led from the front with another 30-point game, his second of the season.
Durant has 33 points to lead Nets past Pelicans, 108-102
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to miss 32 shots and didn't let it bother them one bit. Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Irving scored seven of his 19 points in the final 1:12 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland's Isaac Okoro starting in Wednesday's lineup, Lamar Stevens to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Okoro will make his ninth start at small forward after Lamar Stevens was given a bench role on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls
The Bulls paid Zach LaVine to be their No. 1, giving him a five-year, $215.2 million max contract over the summer. Chicago is not trading him. But what is his role on the Bulls? Even LaVine “privately has questioned” his role and standing in the franchise, NBC Sports Bulls insider K.C. Johnson said on Monday’s Bulls Talk podcast.
Could Miami Heat Target Zach LaVine In A Trade?
The Heat reportedly are among the teams with interest in acquiring the high-flying Chicago Bulls guard
Javonte Green (knee) out for Bulls at least another week
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) will not play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Green missed the past two games due to lingering soreness in his right knee, and according to Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, he will remain out for at least another week. Derrick Jones Jr. will continue to have additional minutes available off the Bulls' bench.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers
Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
Zach LaVine enters Michael Jordan territory wit 41-point outburst vs. Sixers
The Chicago Bulls got a monster performance from Zach LaVine on Friday as he went off for 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was LaVine’s third 40-point game of the season and it comes amid a stretch where the Bulls have been playing improved basketball. His 41 points also put him in some rarefied air when it comes to the legacy of the Bulls. Only LaVine and Michael Jordan have over 15 games of scoring at least 40 points while in a Bulls jersey as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
