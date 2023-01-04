The Chicago Bulls got a monster performance from Zach LaVine on Friday as he went off for 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was LaVine’s third 40-point game of the season and it comes amid a stretch where the Bulls have been playing improved basketball. His 41 points also put him in some rarefied air when it comes to the legacy of the Bulls. Only LaVine and Michael Jordan have over 15 games of scoring at least 40 points while in a Bulls jersey as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO