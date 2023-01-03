Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?
Netflix has gripped viewers with many true-crime stories over recent years, and you'd be forgiven for thinking The Pale Blue Eye could be yet another one to add to the collection. The new Gothic thriller stars Harry Potter's Harry Melling as famed writer Edgar Allan Poe who, while a cadet...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's WandaVision spin-off adds That '70s Show star
That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series, which centres around Kathryn Hahn's villainous WandaVision character Agatha Harkness, is scheduled for a winter 2023 release on Disney+. Details of Rupp's role are currently being kept under...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon writer teases brutal season 2 storyline from George RR Martin's book
House of the Dragon potential season 2 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon's second season could feature one of the most brutal storylines in all of George RR Martin's books. While fans of Game of Thrones are used to massacres like The Red Wedding and the Battle of Winterfell, none are quite as sadistic as Martin's 'Blood and Cheese' plot from Fire & Blood.
digitalspy.com
Marvel stars team up in new Apple TV+ legal thriller series
The Undoing and Big Little Lies boss David E Kelley has nabbed another Marvel star for his Apple TV+ thriller series Presumed Innocent. As reported by Deadline, Oscar nominee Ruth Negga has been cast in the upcoming show, which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal is said to be in "final negotiations" to join the project.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch lines up Netflix series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is lining up a new Netflix limited series. The Doctor Strange actor is in the final stages of signing on to Eric, according to Variety, where he plays the role of a puppeteer called Vincent Sullivan. The lead puppeteer and puppet maker on America's biggest children's...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink opens up about "awful" last scenes in final season
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has shared how she’s feeling ahead of the final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi. The actress famously joined the show in season two as skateboarding tomboy Max Mayfield. Now preparing herself for Max’s last episodes in season 5, Sink has confessed she’s expecting...
digitalspy.com
Sherlock boss would bring back Benedict Cumberbatch's show on one condition
Sherlock creator Steven Moffat has revealed the one condition he'd need fulfilled to revive the popular BBC One series... bring back the original stars!. Yep, Moffat admitted he would only bring the show back to life if Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman both agreed to return to their roles. Doctor Strange's Cumberbatch, of course, played the titular role of Sherlock Holmes and Black Panther's Freeman was his partner in crime Dr John Watson.
digitalspy.com
Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels
Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston reprises Walter White role in unexpected way
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston has revived his iconic character Walter White for a new advertisement. The star famously played the chemistry teacher-turned meth kingpin across the show's five seasons between 2008 and 2013, recently reprising the role for cameo appearances in the final season of spin-off show Better Call Saul.
digitalspy.com
The Pale Blue Eye review: Is Christian Bale's Netflix movie worth a watch?
Netflix's first 2023 movie The Pale Blue Eye gets the year off to a chilly start with several mutilations, lashings of Gothic mood, and one big reveal that will leave you questioning long into the credits. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, the movie takes us back to 1830...
digitalspy.com
Drew Barrymore reveals what would make her return to acting
Drew Barrymore has revealed what would make her return to acting now that she has a day job. The beloved star of 50 First Dates has spent the last few years primarily working on her US chat show, which airs daily across the country and has received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations.
digitalspy.com
Former Love Island star responds to the show's social media ban for contestants
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has given her thoughts on the social media ban for contestants in the upcoming season, calling the decision "sad" but "necessary". Faye, who took part in the 2021 season, gave her thoughts on the new rule when asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A.
digitalspy.com
Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date
ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise fans have exit fears after premiere
Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1 spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have taken to social media to express their worries about a potential exit for a major character. The BBC detective series returned to screens on Friday (January 6), with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) solving a case where an astronomer fell to his death.
digitalspy.com
Arrow's Stephen Amell shares first look at Flash reunion with Grant Gustin
Arrow star Stephen Amell has shared a reunion picture ahead of his return to the Arrowverse in The Flash's final season. The actor was confirmed by network The CW this week to be returning, with Amell tweeting: "Of course I’m coming back." He's now posted a reunion picture on...
digitalspy.com
Could House of the Dragon's surprise exit have an impact on the Thrones franchise's future?
Game of Thrones might be long finished and, whatever you thought about the controversial final season, its legacy lives on. There's still life in the old dragon yet thanks to a number of rumoured spin-off projects. One such beast has already been unleashed into the world, in the form of...
Comments / 0