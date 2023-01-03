ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?

Netflix has gripped viewers with many true-crime stories over recent years, and you'd be forgiven for thinking The Pale Blue Eye could be yet another one to add to the collection. The new Gothic thriller stars Harry Potter's Harry Melling as famed writer Edgar Allan Poe who, while a cadet...
NEW YORK STATE
digitalspy.com

Marvel's WandaVision spin-off adds That '70s Show star

That '70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series, which centres around Kathryn Hahn's villainous WandaVision character Agatha Harkness, is scheduled for a winter 2023 release on Disney+. Details of Rupp's role are currently being kept under...
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon writer teases brutal season 2 storyline from George RR Martin's book

House of the Dragon potential season 2 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon's second season could feature one of the most brutal storylines in all of George RR Martin's books. While fans of Game of Thrones are used to massacres like The Red Wedding and the Battle of Winterfell, none are quite as sadistic as Martin's 'Blood and Cheese' plot from Fire & Blood.
digitalspy.com

Marvel stars team up in new Apple TV+ legal thriller series

The Undoing and Big Little Lies boss David E Kelley has nabbed another Marvel star for his Apple TV+ thriller series Presumed Innocent. As reported by Deadline, Oscar nominee Ruth Negga has been cast in the upcoming show, which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal is said to be in "final negotiations" to join the project.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch lines up Netflix series

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is lining up a new Netflix limited series. The Doctor Strange actor is in the final stages of signing on to Eric, according to Variety, where he plays the role of a puppeteer called Vincent Sullivan. The lead puppeteer and puppet maker on America's biggest children's...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink opens up about "awful" last scenes in final season

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has shared how she’s feeling ahead of the final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi. The actress famously joined the show in season two as skateboarding tomboy Max Mayfield. Now preparing herself for Max’s last episodes in season 5, Sink has confessed she’s expecting...
digitalspy.com

Sherlock boss would bring back Benedict Cumberbatch's show on one condition

Sherlock creator Steven Moffat has revealed the one condition he'd need fulfilled to revive the popular BBC One series... bring back the original stars!. Yep, Moffat admitted he would only bring the show back to life if Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman both agreed to return to their roles. Doctor Strange's Cumberbatch, of course, played the titular role of Sherlock Holmes and Black Panther's Freeman was his partner in crime Dr John Watson.
digitalspy.com

Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels

Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...
digitalspy.com

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston reprises Walter White role in unexpected way

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston has revived his iconic character Walter White for a new advertisement. The star famously played the chemistry teacher-turned meth kingpin across the show's five seasons between 2008 and 2013, recently reprising the role for cameo appearances in the final season of spin-off show Better Call Saul.
digitalspy.com

The Pale Blue Eye review: Is Christian Bale's Netflix movie worth a watch?

Netflix's first 2023 movie The Pale Blue Eye gets the year off to a chilly start with several mutilations, lashings of Gothic mood, and one big reveal that will leave you questioning long into the credits. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, the movie takes us back to 1830...
digitalspy.com

Drew Barrymore reveals what would make her return to acting

Drew Barrymore has revealed what would make her return to acting now that she has a day job. The beloved star of 50 First Dates has spent the last few years primarily working on her US chat show, which airs daily across the country and has received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations.
digitalspy.com

Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date

ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise fans have exit fears after premiere

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1 spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have taken to social media to express their worries about a potential exit for a major character. The BBC detective series returned to screens on Friday (January 6), with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) solving a case where an astronomer fell to his death.
digitalspy.com

Arrow's Stephen Amell shares first look at Flash reunion with Grant Gustin

Arrow star Stephen Amell has shared a reunion picture ahead of his return to the Arrowverse in The Flash's final season. The actor was confirmed by network The CW this week to be returning, with Amell tweeting: "Of course I’m coming back." He's now posted a reunion picture on...

