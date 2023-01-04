No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women are not brood mares! Women will have babies when they are ready! STOP these forced birth nutjobs!🛑🛑🛑🛑
how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready
If you live in a forced birther state and get trapped in a desperately unwanted pregnancy, shut your mouth! Stay offline! Take care of the problem quickly in the first trimester. Confide in no one. The mouth and keyboard are the enemy of the neck! go to public library, senior neighbor across town or get a VPN on computer to hide your location. Google Aid Access for online mail order abortion pills good up to 10 weeks into pregnancy. overseas, order fast if you miss a period, or to pre order as a backup, tell them you're pregnant because they prioritize pregnant people, if pill supply gets low
