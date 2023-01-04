ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Vicky Graham
1d ago

No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women are not brood mares! Women will have babies when they are ready! STOP these forced birth nutjobs!🛑🛑🛑🛑

Vicky Graham
1d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Vicky Graham
1d ago

If you live in a forced birther state and get trapped in a desperately unwanted pregnancy, shut your mouth! Stay offline! Take care of the problem quickly in the first trimester. Confide in no one. The mouth and keyboard are the enemy of the neck! go to public library, senior neighbor across town or get a VPN on computer to hide your location. Google Aid Access for online mail order abortion pills good up to 10 weeks into pregnancy. overseas, order fast if you miss a period, or to pre order as a backup, tell them you're pregnant because they prioritize pregnant people, if pill supply gets low

Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
TODAY.com

FDA allows abortion pill to be sold at pharmacies

The FDA has finalized a rule change that broadens the availability of abortion pills, allowing chains like CVS, Walgreens and online pharmacies to offer the drug mifepristone.Jan. 4, 2023.
statenews.org

FDA's policy change for abortion inducing drugs won't affect Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies, to dispense pills that are commonly used in medication abortions. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. But this...
WebMD

FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
MSNBC

Approval of abortion drugs in the mail is a lifeline for patients

The Department of Justice has given the U.S. Postal Service legal authorization to ship two drugs that can be used for abortions. The move, detailed in a memo posted online Tuesday, extends a lifeline to some abortion seekers after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last year and Republicans in several states enacted arcane measures outlawing the procedure.
Naples Daily News

Where will you be able to buy the abortion pill? CVS and Walgreens say they plan to sell it

Walgreens and CVS on Wednesday said they plan to sell the abortion pill after the U.S. Federal Drug Administration relaxed its rules on where patients can buy the drug. The announcements from the pharmacy chains come one day after the FDA said any certified mail and brick-and-mortar pharmacy can dispense the abortion pill mifepristone. Patients will still need a prescription but will no longer be required to pick it up in person at a doctor's office or clinic.

