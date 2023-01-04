Paul Stengel of Southampton died at home on December 19 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 79. He was born in Rosedale, Queens, on June 25, 1943, to... more. William S. Pinckney of Bridgehampton died on January 1 in Southampton. He was 79. A viewing will be held Friday, January 6, from noon to 1 p.m., with a home-going service at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. by Staff Writer.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO