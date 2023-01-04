Read full article on original website
27east.com
Theater Camps at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will offer a full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops and camps. Starting January 2023 and running through April, the winter and spring... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
‘Neverlanded’ With OFVS
Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) is offering acting and dance workshop classes that will culminate in its spring production of “Neverlanded,” an original work created by OFVS. The production will... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5...
27east.com
Classic Disney in Montauk
This month, Montauk Library is hosting a Classic Animation Series with free screenings of Disney films offered every Friday in January at 5 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Disney... more. Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with ... by Elizabeth...
27east.com
Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street
Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with her popular music series, Fireside Sessions. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the series,... more. Seven years ago this week, the world lost a true original and a performer with ... by Annette Hinkle.
27east.com
A Welcome Thaw for Sunday’s Sag Harbor Frostbite Regatta
Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. The air temperature was in the 50s, but with the water about the same, skippers... more. Last Saturday’s Whitebread Around The Whirl Regatta was one for the record books. Winds were ... 5 Oct...
longislandadvance.net
Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre
Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
27east.com
A True Gift
Deep, heartfelt thanks to The East Hampton Press and Express News Group for the delightful, splashy (and semi-mortifying, for someone who’s flown under the radar most of their life) front page Person of the Year spread [“It’s About Pride, And Joy,” Year in Review, December 27].
27east.com
Sag Harbor Receives Grant for Sewage Line Expansion From Southampton Town
Sag Harbor Village has learned belatedly that Southampton Town has awarded it $2.34 million in funding for a major expansion of the coverage area for its sewage treatment plant. Trustee... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
27east.com
Southampton Town Schedules Hearing on Purchase of Development Rights to Steinbeck Property
The effort to preserve the one-time Sag Harbor home of the Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck received a significant boost this week when the Southampton Town Board scheduled a January... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
In Sagaponack, a 19th Century Vermont Barn Sells for $7.6 Million
A 19th century barn that was disassembled and transported from Vermont to Sagaponack Village, where it was recreated as a residence, has sold for $7.6 million. The 1.4-acre parcel at... more. Water Mill’s Island in the Sky, a 15-acre estate at one of the highest elevations ... by Staff Writer...
27east.com
Paul Stengel of Southampton Dies December 19
Paul Stengel of Southampton died at home on December 19 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 79. He was born in Rosedale, Queens, on June 25, 1943, to... more. William S. Pinckney of Bridgehampton died on January 1 in Southampton. He was 79. A viewing will be held Friday, January 6, from noon to 1 p.m., with a home-going service at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. by Staff Writer.
27east.com
School News, January 5, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town
College News Sydney Walters, of East Hampton, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Walters is a geology... more. Pierson Students Attend Leadership Summit Each year, Sag Harbor’s Pierson High School students sign up ... 19 Dec...
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor
Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
3 new trustees sworn into Smithtown Library board following Pride display controversy
The outrage from the community led to a highly contested library board election in November when 15 people ran for three available seats.
