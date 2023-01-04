ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Theater Camps at Bay Street

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will offer a full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops and camps. Starting January 2023 and running through April, the winter and spring... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

‘Neverlanded’ With OFVS

Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) is offering acting and dance workshop classes that will culminate in its spring production of “Neverlanded,” an original work created by OFVS. The production will... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Classic Disney in Montauk

This month, Montauk Library is hosting a Classic Animation Series with free screenings of Disney films offered every Friday in January at 5 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Disney... more. Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with ... by Elizabeth...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street

Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with her popular music series, Fireside Sessions. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the series,... more. Seven years ago this week, the world lost a true original and a performer with ... by Annette Hinkle.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

A Welcome Thaw for Sunday’s Sag Harbor Frostbite Regatta

Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. The air temperature was in the 50s, but with the water about the same, skippers... more. Last Saturday’s Whitebread Around The Whirl Regatta was one for the record books. Winds were ... 5 Oct...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longislandadvance.net

Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre

Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
BELLPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening

Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
27east.com

A True Gift

Deep, heartfelt thanks to The East Hampton Press and Express News Group for the delightful, splashy (and semi-mortifying, for someone who’s flown under the radar most of their life) front page Person of the Year spread [“It’s About Pride, And Joy,” Year in Review, December 27].
EAST HAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
27east.com

In Sagaponack, a 19th Century Vermont Barn Sells for $7.6 Million

A 19th century barn that was disassembled and transported from Vermont to Sagaponack Village, where it was recreated as a residence, has sold for $7.6 million. The 1.4-acre parcel at... more. Water Mill’s Island in the Sky, a 15-acre estate at one of the highest elevations ... by Staff Writer...
SAGAPONACK, NY
27east.com

Paul Stengel of Southampton Dies December 19

Paul Stengel of Southampton died at home on December 19 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 79. He was born in Rosedale, Queens, on June 25, 1943, to... more. William S. Pinckney of Bridgehampton died on January 1 in Southampton. He was 79. A viewing will be held Friday, January 6, from noon to 1 p.m., with a home-going service at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

School News, January 5, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town

College News Sydney Walters, of East Hampton, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Walters is a geology... more. Pierson Students Attend Leadership Summit Each year, Sag Harbor’s Pierson High School students sign up ... 19 Dec...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her

A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
NORTHPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor

Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
STONY BROOK, NY

