ashlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
ashlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Highland sews up Centerburg in slim triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Highland defeated Centerburg 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Liberty Union hits the gas after slow start to blow past Fredericktown
Liberty Union turned the tables on Fredericktown with a spirited rally to record a 63-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
'Jurassic Wonder' bringing robotic dinosaurs to Ashland County Fairgrounds
ASHLAND — Animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the Ashland County Fairgrounds this weekend. For $12 per vehicle, people can drive through certain areas of the fairgrounds to spectate on the extinct creatures that have taken on new life through Jurassic Wonder.
ashlandsource.com
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023
ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ashlandsource.com
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Dynegy, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
