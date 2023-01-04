ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
Needlepoint: Highland sews up Centerburg in slim triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Highland defeated Centerburg 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023

ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

