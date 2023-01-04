Read full article on original website
qrockonline.com
New Leader Of FBI’s Chicago Field Office Named
There is a new leader of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. Robert “Wes” Wheeler Junior was named the special agent in charge. Wheeler most recently served as the chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He joined the FBI in 1999 as a special agent.
wlsam.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is ready to face the issues residents of Chicago care about
Candidate Paul Vallas joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his plan for Chicago if he is elected Mayor of Chicago. He discusses how he will tackle Chicago’s police shortage, the benefits of providing more money to local schools in CPS, and how establishing a close relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help combat crime.
Video shows intense 2018 shootout between Chicago gang members in Beverly
***WARNING: The above footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch at your own discretion.*** Surveillance video captured the moments shots were exchanged between rival gang members on Dec. 18, 2018 in the Beverly neighborhood.
Chicago Lawyer Accused of Using Racial Slur During Live-Streamed Hearing
A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Bill paving the way for Chicago principals to unionize heads to Illinois governor
Chicago Public Schools may soon have to bargain with principals and assistant principals — if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill passed by the Illinois legislature Friday morning. The bill, which will give Chicago principals and assistant principals collective bargaining rights but prohibit them from going on strike, passed the state Senate by a 45-7 and heads to the governor’s desk for approval. If the bill becomes law, Chicago will join school...
Audit: Widespread fraud, abuse of 'extra pay' in Chicago Public Schools
(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools spent 77% of the $1.49 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money on employees' salaries and benefits and the district has seen "extra pay" skyrocket during the pandemic, according to a 2023 report from the district's Office of Inspector General. The report provides...
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
Chicago police investigating break-in at North Side dealership
Burglars broke into a North Side car dealership Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned. Madeline Mendoza is one of dozens of people allegedly framed by a disgraced Chicago police detective. "I'm actually super excited. Beyond recognition," said Mendoza, as she and her attorney walked...
