Chicago, IL

qrockonline.com

New Leader Of FBI’s Chicago Field Office Named

There is a new leader of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. Robert “Wes” Wheeler Junior was named the special agent in charge. Wheeler most recently served as the chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He joined the FBI in 1999 as a special agent.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Bill paving the way for Chicago principals to unionize heads to Illinois governor

Chicago Public Schools may soon have to bargain with principals and assistant principals — if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill passed by the Illinois legislature Friday morning. The bill, which will give Chicago principals and assistant principals collective bargaining rights but prohibit them from going on strike, passed the state Senate by a 45-7 and heads to the governor’s desk for approval. If the bill becomes law, Chicago will join school...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL

