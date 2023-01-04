Read full article on original website
rswife777
1d ago
They are looking for footage of 9:25pm, not am. I'm also pretty sure I have the entire accident on my cameras.
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
$5K reward offered in Annapolis hit-and-run after a man was critically injured
The family of an Annapolis man critically injured crossing a street in Eastport last week is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver.
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple rewards offered for information in Annapolis hit-and-run
A 61-year-old was struck on December 30 in the area of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street in Annapolis.
Wbaltv.com
SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument
TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said the driver of an Infiniti traveling south around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near Dolfield Road lost control and struck a pickup truck.
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
3-year-old dies, 4 teens suffer serious injuries in Dumfries shooting; suspect ID'ed
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and four teens suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dumfries home on Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department said. Detectives Wednesday night arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C. with the shooting.
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
Four dead, three injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash that left four dead and three injured in Caroline County.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
Death Of Young Baltimore Child Officially Considered Homicide: Police
Baltimore police have confirmed that the death of an 8-year-old boy over the holidays is officially being looked into as a homicide. Dylan King was pronounced dead after reportedly being found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Baltimore police.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify 8-year-old student killed Friday
Nothing can numb neighbors of the pain they feel learning about the death of 8-year-old Dylan King who was shot in the head on Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
