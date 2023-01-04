Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Is Polkadot at the brink of its next bull run? These DOT metrics suggest…
Polkadot released its weekly roundup, in which CMF and MACD looked bullish. However, development activity registered a decline. On 2 January, Polkadot [DOT] published a roundup of the network’s notable announcements over the last few days. The most prominent updates included Astar Network’s integration with Coinhub, which would help Astar increase its user base.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin sticks to its bearish patterns despite miners revising their operations
Bitcoin miners added over 3,000 BTC to their reserves. An analyst predicted a drop in value due to the RSI and Open Interest stance. For most of 2022, Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ activities revolved around selling as their operations became less profitable. However, as the king coin celebrated its 14th year, some miners changed the past years’ norm.
ambcrypto.com
TRON displaces Binance Chain in monumental metric, will TRX rally?
The TRON blockchain surpassed the Binance Smart Chain with respect to TVL valuation. TRX showed improved market strength while whales resisted using the TRON network. According to DeFi Llama, the TRON [TRX] blockchain ranked above the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] in terms of Total Value Locked. This came after the latter lost 19% worth of its TVL as of 3 January.
ambcrypto.com
Will Polygon’s collaboration with Uniswap help MATIC reach the moon?
Polygon showed immense growth in the DeFi space due to its collaboration with Uniswap. However, despite the growth, the volume on Polygon DEXes declined. Polygon [MATIC] was observed to be showing immense growth in the DeFi space over the last few days, despite the bear market. Besides collaborating with web 2 companies, the layer 2 solution partnered with DEXes such as Uniswap [UNI]. This alliance impacted both protocols in a positive manner.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ambcrypto.com
Arbitrum outperforms Optimism in this key area; can OP stay true to its name?
Optimism’s TVL and revenue declined, though the gas fees used on the platform increased. The velocity and network growth of Optimism plummeted. According to a tweet on 1 January, it was observed that Arbitrum managed to out-compete other L2s, such as Polygon and Optimism in terms of TVL. However, Optimism still managed to dominate the L2 space in other areas.
ambcrypto.com
Can AAVE replicate the move to $65 as this technical indicator shows…
Technical outlook suggested an AAVE revival due to the RSI state. Holders in the last six months seemed to have gained balanced but AAVE might trend downwards. Like its peers, non-custodial liquidity protocol, AAVE, ended the year 2022 on a sluggish note. According to CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s value on 31 December was around $52.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin retail investor interest has become key to its growth: Where are the whales?
Bitcoin saw increasing interest from retail investors, according to new data. However, whales continued to exit their positions as traders went long. According to new data provided by Santiment on 3 January, Bitcoin [BTC] witnessed a massive spike in interest from retail investors over the last six months. The king coin, which was affected by the bear market, could be impacted positively by the renewed interest from retail traders.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin falls beneath an area of support, is it the right time to short?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Dogecoin has posted some gains in recent days, measuring 7% since 31 December. This does not hide the fact that the higher timeframe charts showed a bearish bias...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Despite the current drawback, can whales help ETH soar?
Deep-pocket investors renewed their interest in ETH as the coin hit its highest value in three weeks. Buyers from the last few weeks were in slight profits, but on-chain data suggested a possible decrease in the coming days. Whales interested in topping up their Ethereum [ETH] holdings resumed their activities,...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
ambcrypto.com
BNB reached near the overbought zone; is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BNB reached the overbought zone, with a possibility of a trend reversal. The altcoin could fall to $254.3 or $251.6. A breakout above $263.7 would invalidate the bearish...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand sees a bounce into an area of interest that traders can look to short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe trend and market structure remained bearish. The bounce from support into a daily order block indicated a high-probability shorting opportunity. Algorand has gained 16.5% within...
ambcrypto.com
AAVE’s daily active user count surprises investors, but can it empower price?
AAVE witnessed growth in terms of daily active users. Retail investors’ interest in the token took a dip. Token Terminal, a leading crypto analytics company, tweeted on 5 January that the number of daily active users on the Aave protocol increased. Well, despite the increase in activity on the protocol, the incentive to hold the AAVE token had reduced.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s prospects are better than BTC’s for the next 12 months?
ETH might be a better cryptocurrency of the future than Bitcoin. The chances of a strong ETH rally are still low. Now that the crypto market has wrapped up a bearish 2022, crypto investors are likely re-evaluating their portfolios in preparation for the next 12 months. All sorts of opinions have been presented but one CryptoQuant analyst caught our attention with his ETH analysis.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche retests a $12 mid-December resistance: Can the bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Avalanche has made steady progress up the price charts over the past week. These gains could be undone over the next few days unless the bearish breaker was...
Comments / 0