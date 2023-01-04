ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online

By Nahila Bonfiglio
wegotthiscovered.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
netflixjunkie.com

“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.

