Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Year, more money: Florida halfway to $15 minimum wage goal
As minimum wage workers around the nation get a raise in the new year, Florida is halfway to its $15 goal. State of play: Florida increased its minimum wage in the fall by $1, so 987,000 workers — 11% of the workforce — started making $11/hour. They'll get...
wqcs.org
Governor Extends State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for Another 60 Days
Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has issued an Executive Order extending the State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for another 60 days. The State of Emergency for Nicole was due to expire Friday January 6th. In his order the Governor explained that the extensions is necessary because...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
capitalsoup.com
Democrats Request Lowering of Flags to Honor Rosewood Anniversary
This week marks the 100-year anniversary of the horrific destruction of the majority-Black town of Rosewood in Levy County, a story almost lost to time. To honor the lives lost during these dark days of Florida history, the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses and the Florida Legislative Black Caucus have sent a letter to Governor DeSantis, asking that he order the lowering of flags at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on January 7.
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
hernandosun.com
Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
$351M unclaimed funds returned to Floridians in 2022: CFO
Florida's Chief Financial Officer reported the final numbers for unclaimed funds and property returned to residents for both the whole year of 2022, as well as just the month of December.
wmfe.org
Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state
Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying. The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a...
wbrc.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
Weed Legalization in Florida? This Week in Cannabis Investing
There is rising demand for recreational adult-use weed legalization in the Sunshine State.
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
WESH
Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above:A look at today's top headlines, forecast. While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and...
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
iheart.com
Florida’s Newest Laws That Impact You
Bottom Line: It’s always been the case in Florida that most of our state’s new laws kick in on July 1st – the date of Florida’s new fiscal year. But the second most prominent day for new laws is January 1st. The new year featured several new laws that will have a meaningful impact on many Floridians. Key among those now in force which will impact you are a mix of laws which were passed in last years’ state legislative session and one which was just passed in December’s special legislative session addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis – again. Hopefully they were able to stick the landing this time. Let’s take a closer look at the five which will likely have the biggest impact on you.
