Florida State

allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
capitalsoup.com

Democrats Request Lowering of Flags to Honor Rosewood Anniversary

This week marks the 100-year anniversary of the horrific destruction of the majority-Black town of Rosewood in Levy County, a story almost lost to time. To honor the lives lost during these dark days of Florida history, the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses and the Florida Legislative Black Caucus have sent a letter to Governor DeSantis, asking that he order the lowering of flags at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on January 7.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Florida agency warns venue over Drag Queen show

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has warned a Clearwater theater that hosting a holiday show featuring drag performers has put its license to operate in Florida at risk. In December, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc. theater venue hosted a performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” produced by...
CLEARWATER, FL
wmfe.org

Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state

Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying. The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above:A look at today's top headlines, forecast. While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and...
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida’s Newest Laws That Impact You

Bottom Line: It’s always been the case in Florida that most of our state’s new laws kick in on July 1st – the date of Florida’s new fiscal year. But the second most prominent day for new laws is January 1st. The new year featured several new laws that will have a meaningful impact on many Floridians. Key among those now in force which will impact you are a mix of laws which were passed in last years’ state legislative session and one which was just passed in December’s special legislative session addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis – again. Hopefully they were able to stick the landing this time. Let’s take a closer look at the five which will likely have the biggest impact on you.
FLORIDA STATE

