ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

2024 OT out of Tennessee includes Nebraska in top 5

Nebraska made the top 5 of a recruit from the 2024 class on Tuesday. The Huskers were the only B1G school that the recruit listed. Kison Shepard is a 3-star OT from Somerville, Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite. Shepard is looking at Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, and Mississippi State as well.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

No. 13 Arkansas beats No. 20 Missouri, 74-68

No. 13 Arkansas knocked off No. 20 Missouri, 74-68, inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night in what was the first ranked matchup in Fayetteville for an SEC home opener. With the victory, the Razorbacks improve to 12-2 overall and even up at 1-1 in league play. Ricky Council IV led...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Lady Vols to tangle with Mississippi State

The Lady Vols will seek to continue the team’s SEC success with a matchup at home against Mississippi State in a conference whose parity already is showing itself on the scoreboard just two games into the season. Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) will tip off Thursday against Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1)...
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy