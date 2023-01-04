Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
PsyPost
Study finds “incel” traits are linked to paranoia and other psychopathological issues
The personality traits associated with “incels” are linked to several psychopathological issues, according to new research published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine. An “incel” (or involuntary celibate) refers to a member of an online subculture of individuals who feel deprived of meaningful companionship and sex. Many of these individuals resent women for rejecting them romantically and sexually. Unfortunately, some individuals within this subculture have even turned to violence. Although many people are quick to condemn incels for their misogynistic views, understanding the complexities behind this growing subculture could help to prevent future harms.
straightarrownews.com
Being ‘chronically online’ may be changing teens’ brains
In the age of social media, many people have more interactions on the internet than in real life. This experience has been coined as a new descriptive term: Chronically online. According to the Urban Dictionary, the chronically online are those who have become so absorbed in internet culture and online...
studyfinds.org
When hearing a familiar voice, the brain actually relies on your vision
PITTSBURGH — People generally assume that our ears help us recognize voices and our eyes do the same when it comes to seeing faces. However, new neurological research by a team at the University of Pittsburgh suggests the relationship between facial and voice recognition is much more interconnected than anyone previously thought. Scientists found that when recognizing a familiar voice, the human brain relies on the very same center that lights up when they see the speaker’s face.
earth.com
Habitual social media checking affects adolescent brain development
Children often become active on social media platforms during their early adolescent years. This is a critical developmental period when the brain is especially sensitive to social feedback, and it is possible that the frequent checking of social media may affect the way in which adolescents’ brains respond to the world around them.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Science Says These Baby Names Set Your Kids Up For Success
What parents decide to name their baby often says something about the parents, per QZ, including their ethnic background (via a 2011 article published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) and their socioeconomic status (via a 2009 study published in the Social Science Quarterly). Baby name choice may also influence a child's likes and dislikes, per a 2008 paper published in the Journal of Judgement and Decision Making, as well as the people and circumstances they come to attract, according to a pair of 2008 studies published in the Journal of Managerial Psychology. In fact, what you name your baby may actually have a hand in influencing your baby's likelihood of success.
This woman makes a comfortable living helping young people overcome their fear of talking on the phone
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Probiotics: Top 5 Canine Gut Health Supplements Most Recommended By Experts
Searching for the best probiotics for your dog? You’ve landed in the right place! We’ve found the benefits of dog probiotics, as well as the five products experts recommend the most. If you’re on the fence about why probiotics have exploded in popularity, know that they’re deemed generally safe for use and there are some studies to back them up.
studyfinds.org
Perception is reality, sort of: Crowded trains ‘dramatically warp our sense of time,’ Cornell study explains
ITHACA, N.Y. — When we’re standing shoulder to shoulder in a packed train car, or anxiously waiting for the “unfasten seatbelt” sign after landing, a matter of minutes can feel like an eternity. Now, interesting new research from Cornell University has come to similar conclusions via virtual reality rides on a New York City subway train. Scientists found that crowding makes perceptions of time pass more slowly.
Futurism
Scientists Find Something Strange in Brain Scans of Kids Hooked on Social Media
It's no secret that social media use can change adult brain anatomy, but a new study suggests that it may impact the developing brains of adolescents in profound ways as well. Researchers from the University of North Carolina have found, in one of the first studies of its kind, that habitually checking social feeds may change the ways early adolescents process social rewards and punishments — changes concrete enough that they can be seen as distinct and divergent neural pathways in brain scans.
psychologytoday.com
How Prosocial Behavior Predicts Relational Quality
Both men and women prefer partners who are prosocial. Singles who engaged in prosocial behavior were more likely to have a stable relationship the following year. Dispositional differences in agreeableness, however, predicted a decreased likelihood of finding a romantic partner. Do nice guys finish last, or first? What about nice...
studyfinds.org
New vaccine uses live tumor cells to kill and prevent brain cancer
BOSTON — A new cancer vaccine uses a unique approach to both destroy brain tumors and keep the disease from returning. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say this “dual-action” vaccine turns live cancer cells into potent, cancer-killing agents. Moreover, the vaccine helps a patient’s immune system remember what these cancer fighters “look like” — leading to long-lasting protection.
Study: People who travel afar report better health than homebodies
People who regularly travel more than 15 miles away from home are more likely to report being in good health than people who stay closer to home, a new study suggests.
iheart.com
Are Social Media "Habitual Checking Behaviors" Changing Our Kids' Brains?
Parents often worry about their kids' screen time, in particular, their time spent on social media apps. Could kids constantly checking their phones actually be changing brain structure and function in kids who exhibit "habitual checking behaviors"? Listen to Max & Amy's conversation about a StudyFinds.org article, articulating a University of North Carolina study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, that reveals "checking behaviors on social media in early adolescence may tune the brain's sensitivity to potential social rewards and punishments."
Social media use linked to brain changes in teens, study finds
ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined "GMA" to break down the study.
Kait 8
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
(CNN) – Frequent use of social media could be a brain-changer for teenagers. According to a study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, teens who check social media platforms often are more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments. The study was conducted with...
Hackers reportedly leak email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users
Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher said Wednesday. The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing”, Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. He called it “one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen”.
psychologytoday.com
The Whiplash Effect of Social Media
Inflation and alienation are psychic-emotional phenomena that describe our online personas. Part of managing inflation and alienation online requires media literacy. Recognizing our "good-enough" status helps to manage and mitigate our inflation and hedge against the crash of alienation. I have always maintained an arm’s length distance from social media....
