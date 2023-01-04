Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
Kearney Hub
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract
Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
Yardbarker
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
wkar.org
Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
CBS Sports
Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a game against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Cornhuskers and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Nebraska isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
klkntv.com
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt recommits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt from IMG Academy in Florida announced his commitment to Nebraska at the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday. Lenhardt previously committed to Nebraska in August but decommitted less than a month later after Nebraska fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Over 100 drivers helped by Nebraska troopers during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says more than 100 drivers have been helped by troopers since the start of this latest winter storm. They’re urging everyone to take it slow and check ahead this Wednesday as many roads are still covered by snow and ice. That...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
