Valvular Heart Disease Prevalence, Progression, and Prognosis Among ARIC Study Participants – Cause for Concern

Read full article on original website
Related
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?
In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
Cardiologists Swear By This One Daily Habit To Improve Heart Health
If your doctor has told you that you need to take proactive steps to lower your blood pressure or improve your cardiovascular health, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. It isn’t easy to break habits that have been in place for years that are so automatic that you often do them without even thinking about it.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Healthline
What to Know About B Vitamins and Lung Cancer Risk
Over recent years, some research studies have found associations between B vitamins and lung cancer. In particular, some research has linked vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B9 (folic acid), and vitamin B12 (cobalamin) to an increased risk of lung cancer. These vitamins are found in many foods, but they can also...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
NBC San Diego
Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men
According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men. The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.
physiciansweekly.com
Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure: Diagnosis and Clinical Implications
Iron deficiency is a widely prevalent finding in patients with heart failure, observed on average in 50% of outpatients and up to 80% of acute patients, regardless of the ejection fraction and the presence of anemia, being an independent predictor of worst functional capacity and reduced survival. The definition of iron deficiency in heart failure considers the state of chronic inflammation that characterizes the pathology, recognizing a discriminating role for transferrin saturation. The studies conducted so far, which focused on the patient with heart failure with at least moderately reduced ejection fraction, have shown clinical benefit with intravenous supplementation of ferric carboxymaltose in terms of functional capacity, quality of life, laboratory markers of disease and inflammation, and possible reduction of re-hospitalizations, but not in terms of mortality. Based on this evidence, guidelines recommend intravenous ferric carboxymaltose in decompensated and iron-deficient patients, while research is at work to investigate the clinical impact of supplementation in contexts not yet examined, such as that of decompensation in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction.
NyQuil Or Mucinex? Which Congestion Medication Do People Typically Reach For?
We asked Health Digest readers which decongestant medicine they typically reach for when they're feeling stuffed up. Here's what they said.
tctmd.com
Top Heart Failure News of 2022
Some of the biggest advances in cardiology this year fell under the umbrella of heart failure care. Leading the way were gains made by sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors across the spectrum of ejection fraction. Notable moments include the unveiling of the positive results from DELIVER (31 Across) at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Barcelona, as well as the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand the indication for empagliflozin or “empa” (16 Down) to include patients with preserved ejection fraction.
Comments / 0