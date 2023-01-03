One clinician offers some insights on the RSV surge witnessed last year and the prospective benefits of having a maternal vaccine to protect newborns from this virus. The reemergence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last year and its timing has been puzzling to clinicians and public health officials. There have been reports going back to last summer with pediatric patients being diagnosed and hospitalized with the virus, and certainly this past fall, a surge in RSV overwhelmed hospitals and the health care system in some areas of the US— which was out of the norm for this seasonal virus.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO