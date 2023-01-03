Read full article on original website
Related
Ransomware attacks on health care systems are increasing in frequency, sophistication: research
Story at a glance The annual number of ransomware attacks against U.S. hospitals, clinics and other care delivery organizations more than doubled from 43 to 91 between 2016 and 2021, new research shows. The security breaches exposed personal health information of an estimated 42 million patients. Findings were published in JAMA Health Forum and include…
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS companies form medication contracting group to target high specialty drug costs
Several Blue Cross Blue Shield companies have formed a medication contracting organization, Synergie Medication Collective, aimed at reducing high specialty drug costs. According to a Jan. 5 press release, the company is focused on reducing costs for medical benefit drugs, which are administered in clinical settings rather than retail pharmacies. The contracting organization will serve BCBS plans and some other independent payers.
Mental Health ER visits among children rising — experts point to a broken system
Multiple emergency room visits for children experiencing mental health crises are on the rise, according to a new study. Experts say that a broken system is to blame. The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in December, looked at more than 200,000 patients between the ages of 3 and 17 who visited an emergency room with a mental health concern across 38 U.S. hospitals between 2015 and 2020.
ajmc.com
Developing a Framework to Address Health Inequities in Epilepsy
A review explored the connection between 4 domains (structural, sociocultural, health care, and physiological) contributing to the persistence of inequities in epilepsy risk and outcomes in the United States, as well as key areas of intervention to promote health equity. Although most epilepsy research to date has identified several key...
MedicalXpress
Mental health, substance abuse treatment facilities don't provide communication access to deaf, hard of hearing patients
In a paper published in Health Affairs, Tyler G. James, Ph.D., MCHES, post-doctoral research fellow, and his co-authors examined the rate at which federally-funded mental health and substance use treatment facilities complied with federally mandated requirements to provide accessible communication to Deaf and Hard of Hearing patients. The paper, "Communication...
AHA News: Report Highlights Lack of Medical Worker Diversity – And How to Fix That
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Racial and ethnic diversity among medical workers is critical to Americans' health, but more needs to be done to recruit, train and support those professionals, a new report says. The report, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular...
mpo-mag.com
Life Science Outsourcing Inc. Acquires J-Pac Medical
Life Science Outsourcing Inc. (LSO), a contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies, has acquired J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies. Headquartered in Somersworth, NH, J-Pac Medical has more than 35 years of experience providing...
Integrated Behavioral Health Through Hybrid Care Model
Integrated Behavioral Health Medicine Is A Double-Edged Sword For Medical Practices Unless They Use A Robust Hybrid System That Is Collaborative And Transparent. Behavioral health is one of the leading challenges affecting the global healthcare system. So, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare leaders around the globe are more and more realizing the role of mental health in the sustainability of global development initiatives.
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
KevinMD.com
Timely treatment decisions: the promise of surrogate markers
Driving around, searching for children’s Tylenol and a pharmacy that had the antibiotics my son needed, was not how I wanted to spend the holidays. I am not alone – shelves are bare, and antibiotics are in short supply as we head into the new year in the midst of a triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV.
U.S. Could Face Surging Numbers of Teens With Diabetes
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the...
GCN.com
CDC wants real-time data on COVID, flu vaccine effectiveness
The Centers for Disease Control are looking for new ways to determine the effectiveness of vaccines against seasonal respiratory diseases like COVID-19, and think the answer could be found in leveraging electronic health record data. The agency issued its Fiscal Year 2023 Broad Agency Announcement on Wednesday, calling for vendors...
Healthcare IT News
Report confirms racial disparities in patient access to their health data
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT examined the National Cancer Institute's latest annual health information trends survey to identify racial and ethnic disparities in patient portal offers, access and use. WHY IT MATTERS. Since 2003 the NCI's Health Information National Trends Survey has collected nationally representative data...
MedicalXpress
Social work staffing may increase access, use of palliative care
There are significant increases in use of palliative care for recently hospitalized veterans when primary care teams have additional social work staffing, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Portia Y. Cornell, Ph.D., from the Providence VA Medical Center in Rhode Island, and colleagues have...
contagionlive.com
Addressing RSV in the Pediatric Population
One clinician offers some insights on the RSV surge witnessed last year and the prospective benefits of having a maternal vaccine to protect newborns from this virus. The reemergence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last year and its timing has been puzzling to clinicians and public health officials. There have been reports going back to last summer with pediatric patients being diagnosed and hospitalized with the virus, and certainly this past fall, a surge in RSV overwhelmed hospitals and the health care system in some areas of the US— which was out of the norm for this seasonal virus.
What Is Dental Malpractice? Definition & Examples
Dentists have a duty to provide a professional level of service to patients. If a dentist fails to fulfill their obligations, patients damaged by this failure can file a dental malpractice claim. This guide to dental malpractice can help you to understand when you might be entitled to compensation for...
Comments / 0