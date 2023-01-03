Read full article on original website
Can EPA’s Clean Water Act rule survive the courts?
Durable protections. That’s the phrase Biden administration officials have used for the past two years to describe what they hope to achieve in rewriting the rules governing which wetlands and waterways are regulated by the Clean Water Act. Now, they say, they have achieved that goal with a final...
Biden rolls out new rules. Courts may torpedo them.
In the last days of 2022, EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers issued a brand-new water protection rule, one of the first of a new raft of Biden-era regulations that are expected to face a tough slog in the conservative-dominated courts in 2023 and beyond. The Biden administration’s definition...
A new rule to protect US waterways
It’s Wednesday, January 4, and U.S. regulators want to better protect “waters of the United States.”. In an effort to safeguard hundreds of thousands of rivers, streams, and wetlands across the United States, the Biden administration finalized a new rule last week clarifying which of the country’s waterways qualify for federal protection under the 1972 Clean Water Act.
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
