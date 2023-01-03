ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Can EPA’s Clean Water Act rule survive the courts?

Durable protections. That’s the phrase Biden administration officials have used for the past two years to describe what they hope to achieve in rewriting the rules governing which wetlands and waterways are regulated by the Clean Water Act. Now, they say, they have achieved that goal with a final...
eenews.net

Biden rolls out new rules. Courts may torpedo them.

In the last days of 2022, EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers issued a brand-new water protection rule, one of the first of a new raft of Biden-era regulations that are expected to face a tough slog in the conservative-dominated courts in 2023 and beyond. The Biden administration’s definition...
LOUISIANA STATE
Grist

A new rule to protect US waterways

It’s Wednesday, January 4, and U.S. regulators want to better protect “waters of the United States.”. In an effort to safeguard hundreds of thousands of rivers, streams, and wetlands across the United States, the Biden administration finalized a new rule last week clarifying which of the country’s waterways qualify for federal protection under the 1972 Clean Water Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Biden administration defines upstream reach of clean water laws

Stepping ahead of a pending Supreme Court ruling, the Biden administration spelled out through a new regulation the upstream reach of water pollution laws, saying it would assure safe drinking water for Americans “while supporting agriculture, local economies, and downstream communities.” Farm and home-builder groups, who helped stall an Obama-era definition of the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), said the Biden WOTUS rule also was a regulatory nightmare built on murky interpretations of the law.
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Appeals court rules transgender care and transition infringes upon religious freedom

A federal appeals court has rolled back a Biden administration proposed rule on sex discrimination in a ruling blocking a transgender care mandate. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a North Dakota district court opinion in ruling in favor of Catholic health systems and associations, and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. The appeals court said implementation of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act prohibiting certain forms of discrimination in healthcare compels providers to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transition, which infringes upon religious freedom.
TEXAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward

A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
SILVERTON, CO
swineweb.com

State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Delaware Supreme Court Says Universal Mail Voting is Unconstitutional

DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court issued an opinion saying universal mail voting and same day registration violate the state constitution. In a statement released on Dec. 19, the Public Interest Legal Foundation say successfully invalidated Delaware's election statute passed by the General. Assembly over the summer. The law permitted...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution’s right to privacy. The 3-2 decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban, which included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or pregnancies that endangered the patient’s life, drew lawsuits almost immediately. Since then, legal challenges have made their way through both state and federal courts. “The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy. Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in the majority opinion. Currently, South Carolina bars most abortions at 20 weeks.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy