Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)

Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
The Spun

Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
FOX Sports

LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX

