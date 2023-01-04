Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
"I was in the bathroom" — When Tyronn Lue got mad at Derrick Rose for taking a mid-game bathroom break
Derrick Rose discovered that hydrating well is key to avoiding severe injuries.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)
Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral
There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
FOX Sports
LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
