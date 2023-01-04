ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks

We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneytips.com

The Disney Dining Plan Has Officially Been Replaced

If you visited Disney World before March 2020, you are probably familiar with the Disney Dining Plan (and how much it has been missed by fans over the last three years.) While this Disney vacation package add-on has remained “temporarily unavailable,” Disney has just confirmed that a new dining incentive has taken its place (at least for now, but more on that later.)
WDW News Today

Guest Rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas Being Refurbished Starting January 7

The guest rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas will be completely refurbished starting January 7, 2023. The rooms will get a new look, including new furniture. The refurbishment is expected to be completed in early April 2023. During the refurbishment, guests may see and hear construction work around the...
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
WDW News Today

First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced

The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
disneytips.com

New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World

It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
mickeyvisit.com

runDisney 2023-2024 Disneyland & Walt Disney World Event Guide

RunDisney races take place at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and even include virtual races so everyone can participate. Disney sponsored runs are a Disney fan favorite as these marathons often take place inside the theme parks before/after normal operating hours. Runners will experience their favorite characters and Disney fans cheering them on as they cross the finish line. Plus runDisney fans go all out in full costumes that rival those that you'll see at even D23!
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy Closed for 8th Day in a Row

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is closed today, January 5, for the eighth day in a row. It has been unexpectedly closed since December 29, 2022. The attraction could still open later today, but this seems unlikely given the last week. As with many attractions...

