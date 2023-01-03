Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Israel's new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a confidant of Netanyahu’s and longtime critic of the Supreme Court, presented his plan a day before the justices are to debate a controversial new law passed by the government allowing a politician convicted of tax offenses to serve as a Cabinet minister. “The time has come to act,” Levin said.
Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
U.S. judge accepts Danske Bank guilty plea in $2 billion pact to end Estonia probe
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday accepted Danske Bank's (DANSKE.CO) guilty plea to a bank fraud conspiracy charge and agreement to pay more than $2 billion to end probes into anti-money laundering failures in a now-shuttered branch in Estonia.
SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
Judge rules $4.2B belongs to Celsius
A new update regarding the Celsius bankruptcy case came on Jan. 4 as Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the funds deposited to Earn Accounts, which amount to $4.2 billion, are the property of Celsius, not the investors. The ruling document states:. “The Court concludes, based on Celsius’s unambiguous Terms of...
Florida Court Grants Dismissal of Citrix Securities Fraud Complaint
Last Friday, a Florida federal judge dismissed a securities fraud case against cloud tech company Citrix Systems, Inc. and five directors and officers of the company. Judge Raag Singhal held that the Amended Complaint “does not allege facts sufficient to form a strong inference of scienter as to any of the individual Defendants or Corporate Defendant.”
Mutant Ape Planet NFT developer charged with fraud for selling ‘worthless asset’
The Department of Justice for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal complaint on Jan. 5 against Mutant Ape Planet developer Aurelien Michel for defrauding investors. Michel was arrested at JFK Airport on Jan. 4 and will stand before a magistrate within 24 hours. This is the first...
DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares
U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...
Am Law 20 Firm Begins Layoffs
Unfortunate news to kick off 2023. Goodwin Procter, positioned at 17 in last year’s Am Law 100 with just a shade under $2 billion in revenue, appears to be in the early stages of a layoff. We’ve already had layoff news out of Cooley LLP and Gunderson and even...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Silvergate and Genesis layoffs; Mango exploiter detained
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 5 saw two notable companies, Silvergate and Genesis, lay off a large portion of their staff. Meanwhile, authorities ordered the detention of Mango Markets hacker Avraham Eisenberg while the SEC took action against a scam called CoinDeal. Plus, new research about the behavior of Bitcoin whales.
Twitter Files Tip of Iceberg for Needed Church-Style Committee | Opinion
The Twitter Files revealed a largely successful bid by the U.S. national security apparatus to manipulate public opinion.
SEC files charges against CFO who embezzled money to invest in crypto
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed fraud charges against a CFO who embezzled funds to invest in crypto, according to a Jan. 3 press release. The accused — Cooper J. Morgenthau — served as CFO of African Gold Acquisition Corp., which acted as a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company that arranged mergers and acquisitions between other companies.
US prosecutors have launched an FTX Task Force to track down and recover missing crypto customer funds totalling at least $3 billion
New York prosecutors have set up an FTX Task Force team to probe the collapse of the crypto exchange. The team will work to trace and recover missing FTX customer funds, which total at least $3 billion. The effort came as FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to fraud...
