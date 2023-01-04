ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules

A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
BBC

US bank Silvergate hit with $8bn in crypto withdrawals

Customers of US bank Silvergate, which provides cryptocurrency services, have withdrawn over $8bn (£6.7bn) of their crypto-linked deposits. Around two-thirds of the bank's customers pulled their deposits in the final three months of 2022. The bank has sold $5.2bn in assets to cover the cost and remain liquid. It...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Markets Insider

FTX's crash has sparked contagion throughout the crypto sector, but the Federal Reserve doesn't consider it a risk to the broader financial system

Fed policymakers weren't concerned about FTX's impact on financial markets outside of crypto, according to minutes from their December meeting. But they acknowledged that FTX's collapse weighed on the digital asset sector. "While the spillovers from this situation had been significant among other crypto lenders and exchanges, the collapse was...
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CoinDesk

Silvergate Shares Plunge 46% as Crypto Bank Cuts 200 Jobs

Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) has cut 40% of its staff, or about 200 employees, the company said ina filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, news that sent its shares down 46% to $11.76.
cryptoslate.com

Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff

Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoslate.com

ECB calls for crypto regulation, expedited CBDCs deployment

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Fabio Panetta published a post in the ECB blog emphasizing the need for regulations in the crypto industry. “We can’t afford to leave cryptos unregulated.”. Crypto Concerns. Panetta described unbacked crypto assets as speculative assets that lack any intrinsic value. Since investors...

