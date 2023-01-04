Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
CoinDesk
Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
BBC
US bank Silvergate hit with $8bn in crypto withdrawals
Customers of US bank Silvergate, which provides cryptocurrency services, have withdrawn over $8bn (£6.7bn) of their crypto-linked deposits. Around two-thirds of the bank's customers pulled their deposits in the final three months of 2022. The bank has sold $5.2bn in assets to cover the cost and remain liquid. It...
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
FTX's crash has sparked contagion throughout the crypto sector, but the Federal Reserve doesn't consider it a risk to the broader financial system
Fed policymakers weren't concerned about FTX's impact on financial markets outside of crypto, according to minutes from their December meeting. But they acknowledged that FTX's collapse weighed on the digital asset sector. "While the spillovers from this situation had been significant among other crypto lenders and exchanges, the collapse was...
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
A crypto mystery: Why did no one short FTX?
One Wall Street short-seller says crypto was “the world’s best party”—and wishes he had made a “Big Short”–type bet.
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Shares Plunge 46% as Crypto Bank Cuts 200 Jobs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) has cut 40% of its staff, or about 200 employees, the company said ina filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, news that sent its shares down 46% to $11.76.
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff
Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoslate.com
ECB calls for crypto regulation, expedited CBDCs deployment
European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Fabio Panetta published a post in the ECB blog emphasizing the need for regulations in the crypto industry. “We can’t afford to leave cryptos unregulated.”. Crypto Concerns. Panetta described unbacked crypto assets as speculative assets that lack any intrinsic value. Since investors...
