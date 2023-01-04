ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The Urban Lounge and Urban Kitchen, a Monterey venue that opened last year, are closing.

The two venues located in the Red Lion Hotel building on Munras Avenue at Highway 1 in Monterey—Urban Kitchen and The Urban Lounge—are closing permanently. The reason for closure, according to Jacqueline Kabat, responsible for marketing at the venue, is an expired lease that brothers Rene and Rob Diaz had with Red Lion, renting space for both venues from the hotel.
MONTEREY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

PHOTO: Bikers ring in 2023 in downtown Gilroy

The only rumbling that was louder than the bikers’ stomachs were the motorcycles they rode into downtown Gilroy during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1. The gathering has been a New Year’s Day tradition for more than four decades, beginning when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day. Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides and supporting local restaurants.
GILROY, CA
lookout.co

Chef Jessica Yarr to open new café in Felton

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. For the second time in less than...
FELTON, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The parking lot at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas Taproom hosts a veritable parade of delicious food.

One of the great things about beer is that it goes well with almost anything. A tasty IPA and a slice of wood-fired pizza? Absolutely. Buffalo chicken wings and an ice-cold pale ale? Yes, please. A platter of birria tacos and tall cerveza? Claro. Or how about a delicious platter of smoked brisket to go with a nice frothy lager? Don’t mind if I do.
SALINAS, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Toasted Grilled Cheese Adds a Restaurant

January 3, 2023 – Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese food truck developed such a rabid following at the Mid-Valley Farmers Market that co-creator Erica Domingos would dispense one piece of advice more than any other. It was not that the Mission Pig—loaded with chopped bacon and fig jam—is as good...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13

At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
MILPITAS, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
CAPITOLA, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Never Seen Anything Quite Like This': Cleanup Underway in Storm-Ravaged Capitola

People in the storm-ravaged beach town of Capitola used a break in the rain Friday to evaluate damaged areas, clean up debris and make repairs. In some parts of Capitola, cleanup and repairs are being made around the clock, but it has been eerily quiet along the esplanade, where some of the most iconic shops and restaurants are too dangerous to enter.
CAPITOLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy