4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Unsung Santa Cruz: Restaurant workers share stories from the back-of-house and thrive in a difficult industry
Post-pandemic, the restaurant industry is more challenging than ever, but within it are stories of hardworking employees that keep these businesses open despite the odds. Here, we celebrate two back-of-house workers doing just that.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
A New Gourmet Bakery Is Arriving in Palo Alto
Bay Area-based bakery Marvel Cake, known for its custom gourmet desserts, appears to be opening a second shop.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Urban Lounge and Urban Kitchen, a Monterey venue that opened last year, are closing.
The two venues located in the Red Lion Hotel building on Munras Avenue at Highway 1 in Monterey—Urban Kitchen and The Urban Lounge—are closing permanently. The reason for closure, according to Jacqueline Kabat, responsible for marketing at the venue, is an expired lease that brothers Rene and Rob Diaz had with Red Lion, renting space for both venues from the hotel.
lookout.co
Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after 20-plus years
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. As 2022 came to an end, so...
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTO: Bikers ring in 2023 in downtown Gilroy
The only rumbling that was louder than the bikers’ stomachs were the motorcycles they rode into downtown Gilroy during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1. The gathering has been a New Year’s Day tradition for more than four decades, beginning when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day. Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides and supporting local restaurants.
lookout.co
Chef Jessica Yarr to open new café in Felton
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. For the second time in less than...
montereycountyweekly.com
The parking lot at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas Taproom hosts a veritable parade of delicious food.
One of the great things about beer is that it goes well with almost anything. A tasty IPA and a slice of wood-fired pizza? Absolutely. Buffalo chicken wings and an ice-cold pale ale? Yes, please. A platter of birria tacos and tall cerveza? Claro. Or how about a delicious platter of smoked brisket to go with a nice frothy lager? Don’t mind if I do.
ediblemontereybay.com
Toasted Grilled Cheese Adds a Restaurant
January 3, 2023 – Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese food truck developed such a rabid following at the Mid-Valley Farmers Market that co-creator Erica Domingos would dispense one piece of advice more than any other. It was not that the Mission Pig—loaded with chopped bacon and fig jam—is as good...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding.
milpitasbeat.com
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
KSBW.com
Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
NBC Bay Area
‘Never Seen Anything Quite Like This': Cleanup Underway in Storm-Ravaged Capitola
People in the storm-ravaged beach town of Capitola used a break in the rain Friday to evaluate damaged areas, clean up debris and make repairs. In some parts of Capitola, cleanup and repairs are being made around the clock, but it has been eerily quiet along the esplanade, where some of the most iconic shops and restaurants are too dangerous to enter.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
