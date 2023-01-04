The only rumbling that was louder than the bikers’ stomachs were the motorcycles they rode into downtown Gilroy during the annual Burrito Run on Jan. 1. The gathering has been a New Year’s Day tradition for more than four decades, beginning when a small group of bikers stopped at Cielito Lindo for a bite to eat. The riders returned year after year with more of their friends, and now the Burrito Run draws an estimated few thousand to downtown throughout New Year’s Day. Bikers filled the sidewalks and streets, checking out each other’s rides and supporting local restaurants.

