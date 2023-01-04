Read full article on original website
Cleanup underway at storm-battered Capitola Village in Santa Cruz
Some of the worst damage from this week’s storm that slammed the Bay Area happened in Capitola Village in Santa Cruz County. The small roads going in and out of the wharf are currently cordoned off.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Urban Lounge and Urban Kitchen, a Monterey venue that opened last year, are closing.
The two venues located in the Red Lion Hotel building on Munras Avenue at Highway 1 in Monterey—Urban Kitchen and The Urban Lounge—are closing permanently. The reason for closure, according to Jacqueline Kabat, responsible for marketing at the venue, is an expired lease that brothers Rene and Rob Diaz had with Red Lion, renting space for both venues from the hotel.
Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship
APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
The parking lot at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas Taproom hosts a veritable parade of delicious food.
One of the great things about beer is that it goes well with almost anything. A tasty IPA and a slice of wood-fired pizza? Absolutely. Buffalo chicken wings and an ice-cold pale ale? Yes, please. A platter of birria tacos and tall cerveza? Claro. Or how about a delicious platter of smoked brisket to go with a nice frothy lager? Don’t mind if I do.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sunrise Cafe brings the roadside diner to Lighthouse Avenue, and aims for more.
Pancakes or waffles? Short stack or full? A couple of eggs, your way—sunny side up, over easy, scrambled. There are decisions to be made at Sunrise Cafe, even when you are pretty sure you know what you want. Eggs Benedict is a classic, except the crab version looks inviting, as does one with Mexican flair—and the “Florentine,” for that matter, with spinach, tomato and mushroom.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
kazu.org
Monterey Bay Storm Resources And Live Updates
A series of major storms are sweeping over the Monterey Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday and is bringing significant rainfall and wind across the region. On Wednesday, an atmospheric storm made landfall in Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties. Mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings were implemented in low-lying areas along rivers and creeks in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kion546.com
Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!
A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
milpitasbeat.com
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville welcomes first baby of 2023
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s first baby of the year made his appearance at 4:09am, a five-and-a-half pound boy who makes the third child for Beneslao Lucas and Irma Lopez. Josue Lucas made a surprise appearance at 36 weeks, but was healthy and lively on Monday morning at Watsonville Community Hospital, his father said.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill drenched
A formidable rain storm arrived in Morgan Hill this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-5, according to the National Weather Service.
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Santa Cruz County Storm Central: Read the latest updates on Wednesday's storm
Yet another atmospheric river is set to hit Santa Cruz County starting soon after midnight Tuesday. Local officials expect the brunt of the damage to be known and visible by mid-afternoon Wednesday, both as the storm endures and increases its impact. Keep checking back here as Lookout correspondents will stay close to the county's emergency operations centers to bring you the latest through the day.
KSBW.com
Kids science camp in Boulder Creek evacuated due to potential bridge collapse
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Wednesday afternoon, before the atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, hundreds of kids had to be evacuated. Approximately 200 children from the Bay Area were evacuated from a science camp in Boulder Creek by Santa Cruz Metro buses. The children were evacuated due to...
Evacuation orders for several Watsonville neighborhoods issued
Multiple neighborhoods in Watsonville are now under evacuation orders as the City of Watsonville prepares for a potentially dangerous storm to enter the city. The post Evacuation orders for several Watsonville neighborhoods issued appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Emergency shelter opening Wednesday at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In anticipation of the next storm, the city of Santa Cruz will open an emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. The shelter will open on Wednesday. No exact time has been announced. Pets on a leash or in carriers are welcome.
