A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO