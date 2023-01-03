Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...

