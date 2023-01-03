Read full article on original website
Rental association CPA appoints new chief
The UK-based Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has appointed Stu McInroy as its new Chief Executive. He will take up the post in the second quarter of 2023 following the departure of Kevin Minton, who announced his retirement in August 2022. McInroy has spent the past 11 years managing trade associations...
Cross-Country sells pump rental division
Cross Country Infrastructure Services (CCIS) has sold its Pump & Integrity Rentals division to pump sales and rental business Griffin Dewatering. Texas-based Pump & Integrity, which was founded in 1978 and provides high-pressure pumps and equipment for water transfer, bypass and pipeline projects, serves customers in the industrial, energy and construction sectors.
Off-Highway Research launches North American Service
Specialist market research and forecasting company, Off-Highway Research has increased its global coverage, with the launch of a new range of reports on the North American construction equipment market. The first range of reports available to subscribers are monthly Market Reports, offering news, data insights and expert analysis on the...
Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union
Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...
Cheltenham Council to invest £151k in energy monitoring system
A council is to monitor energy use of some of its historic buildings to help tackle climate change. Cheltenham Borough Council is investing £151k in new systems they hope will also help reduce bills. Several buildings, such as the Pittville Pump Rooms, will come under the scheme that aims...
Liebherr excavators converted to hydrogen
The company zepp solutions has converted two Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric, the first application of zepp’s fuel cell systems in the construction equipment industry. The two excavators, both owned by Dutch contracting company Jos Scholman, have undergone six months of operational testing. It is...
Workington: Nuclear workforce will "quadruple", firm says
Hundreds of "high end" jobs building a new type of nuclear reactor are expected for west Cumbria, an engineering company has said. TSP Engineering says it will build small modular reactors, also known as SMRs, from its manufacturing facility in Workington. Chief executive John Coughlan said the workforce will expand...
Rail Roundup: Union Pacific ordered to fix service to Foster Farms
STB orders UP to resolve service issues at Foster Farms. The Surface Transportation Board wants Union Pacific to address the service issues raised by UP customer Foster Poultry Farms in California. Foster Farms had filed a petition for emergency service before the board on Thursday, noting continued service deterioration, according...
